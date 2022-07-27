The tearful expression in the cover art of Lizzo’s latest, Special (Nice Life/Atlantic), combined with the album’s opening lines, might mislead the uninitiated into thinking Lizzo is offering a grief-filled confessional. But within minutes, savvy and well-produced cuts like “The Sign,” “About Damn Time” and “I Love You Bitch” reinforce a power and honest intimacy that resonates through the entire 12-track album. Even in its final tracks, “Everybody’s Gay” and “Naked” let you know Lizzo won’t let up until everyone is on the dance floor.
Longtime fans of Melissa Jefferson’s Minneapolis releases might find her latest Lizzo studio effort a wee bit overproduced, but since she serves as her own producer, Lizzo alone provides the late-period Motown vibe. The riffs and arrangements work well enough that it’s hard to find any weak points on this album. The body positivity and feminism could be called political, though it’s mostly a big burst of fun.
Also New & Noteworthy
Interpol, The Other Side of Make-believe (Matador) – Those who insist the Manhattan band Interpol reached its height with its 2002 debut album Turn On the Bright Lights have to ignore 20 years’ worth of interesting lyrical and musical directions Interpol has taken under vocalist Paul Banks. Yet the new album could equally support both opinions. The poetry is intriguing and the guitars are fresh in tracks like “Mr. Credit” and “Renegade Hearts,” yet the band also plods or meanders in directions hard to define. Banks is a morose guy who sings most Interpol tracks in a minor key, but his vision is more oblique than it is depressing.
Black Midi, Hellfire (Rough Trade) – Among the new British wacko bands, Black Midi and Squid have carved out a niche as the most crazed and least predictable of the dozen misfits. In its first two albums, Black Midi hinted at subversive politics, but for the third, Hellfire, the band emphasizes disciplined utter chaos. The carnival-barker sounds of “Sugar/Tzu” become a dissonant free-jazz terror in “Welcome to Hell.” If anyone asks vocalist Geordie Greep what it all means, he’d no doubt say that no one asked Frank Zappa what is meant by Weasels Ripped My Flesh. And that sort of defines the new British invasion.