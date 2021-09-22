When the Duluth, Minnesota, Mormon couple Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker launched the band Low in the 1990s, it found an immediate cult following thanks to slow time signatures and exquisite vocal harmonies. Within its first decade, Low was adding eerie effects suggesting an undercurrent of anxiety. They recruited producer B.J. Burton to provide extra distortion to Low’s most recent albums, culminating in the new Hey What (Sub Pop). The effect is a heavenly choir delivering scary portents of the Four Horsemen. What’s surprising is the more avant-garde Low gets, the more popular it becomes.
This could be seen in Low’s many livestream performances during the pandemic, when Alan and Mimi appeared to try to look as disheveled as possible. The new album’s aural equivalent is found on tracks like “White Horses” and “Days Like These,” where Parker’s voice is exquisite even as the band experiments with extreme noise. In some cases, such dabbling might alienate fans. But music critics and casual listeners are suggesting this album is a best-of-year candidate.
Also New & Noteworthy
Kacey Musgraves, Star-Crossed (Interscope/MCA Nashville) – Given her media exposure after 2016’s Golden Hour, Musgraves might have gone solid pop in the vacuous way that can befall country stars. Luckily, she’s offered up an intriguing 15-track concept album on a romance gone sour, and the results are often inspiring. If some arrangements seem predictable, there are others like “Easier Said” that carry surprises. Lyrically, the progression of songs might not rival classic breakup albums like Bat for Lashes’ The Bride, but compared to her country music contemporaries, Musgraves is brilliant.
John McCutcheon, Bucket List (Appalsongs) – McCutcheon is on a roll. Since 2018 he’s released an album with a full band, a Pete Seeger retrospective, a minimalist lockdown album, and now a cornucopia of tunes with another album in the hopper. Of course, there are powerful political messages on Bucket List like “The Other” and “Atonement,” but many songs follow the title track’s theme — expressing gratitude for the amazing experiences gracing even the most ordinary of lives.