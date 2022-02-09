While Van Halen had no problem surviving the recurring departures of David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar, there was no way the band could have kept going after the 2020 passing of Eddie Van Halen.
But the family lineage is now being carried on by Eddie’s son Wolfgang, who began playing bass in Van Halen at the age of 16 and appeared on their 12th and final studio album, A Different Kind of Truth.
The younger Van Halen is now touring with his own band, Mammoth WVH, the name being a nod to the one used by Eddie and his brother Alex when they were first starting out. Following a tour as opening act for Guns N’ Roses, Mammoth WVH are now touring to promote the self-titled debut album that Wolfgang spent the better part of a decade writing and recording during his father’s illness.
While there are moments of flashy guitar playing — the riffs on the opening track “Mr. Ed” and solo on “You’ll Be the One” show he can do that, if he wants to — Wolfgang’s music leans more toward Stone Temple Pilots than it does Van Halen. The album closes with “Distance,” a rock ballad whose heartfelt refrain (“No matter what the distance is, I will be with you / No matter what the distance is, you’ll be okay”) suggests he’s gradually coming to terms with his loss, however long that may take.
