Marissa Nadler and Jenny Hval both are known for experimental composition where dissonance plays an important role. But their latest works represent comfort food with an edge. The title of Nadler’s five-song EP Wrath of the Clouds (Sacred Bones) suggests angry outtakes from last year’s full-length Path of the Clouds, but the tracks are some of the session’s gentlest. The opener, “Guns on the Sundeck,” is a haunting ode to the Queen Mary ocean liner, while the last cut, a cover of Alessi Brothers’ “Seabird,” is a joy-filled romp that almost could be called bouncy pop.
Jenny Hval, a Norwegian singer who formerly recorded as Rockettothesky, evolved from an androgynous Laurie Anderson stylist in the early 2010s to more floating and psychedelic delivery in recent releases. Classic Objects (4AD) takes gentle aspects further. “Year of Love” sports samba rhythms and a high-pitched delivery reminiscent of Kimbra. Longer tracks like “Cemetery of Splendour” display an almost sacred sheen. Where Hval used to challenge and frighten, she now offers a backdrop to meditation, with nary a hint of sellout.
Also New & Noteworthy
Hoodoo Gurus, Chariot of the Gods (Big Time/Universal) – Australian compatriots Midnight Oil chose 2022 for a comeback, so it only makes sense that Hoodoo Gurus have hit the streets with their 10th album, the first since 2010. In the album’s best moments, including “Get Out of Dodge,” strident power-pop riffs combine with droll commentary on populist politics. The 40th Hoodoo anniversary leads the band to contemplate mortality, and the limitation is not a lack of energy but making too many bows to standard arena rock — far less interesting than their usual fare.
Jackie Bristow, Outsider (Mesa/Bluemoon) – New Zealander Jackie Bristow hopes to return to her Nashville base once COVID eases, but her fifth studio album sounds as much like high-tempo blues or blue-eyed soul as it does country. Occasionally, a song like “Tennessee, You Call Me Home” sounds like a country standard, but the biggest selling point here is the breadth of its pop references. Sure, the notion of the album title could be overworn — isn’t everyone in Nashville a country rebel these days? — but Bristow traveled a long way to earn that attribute.