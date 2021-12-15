This time last year, things looked very grim. Live music still wasn’t happening, some venues were operating as bars and we weren’t sure when in-person shows would return. A year later? Well have a look around. There are shows galore!
The Black Sheep was one of the venues running special bar events last year, but now with vaccine and negative-test policies in place, it’s safely hosting sold-out shows and not slowing down much even here in the festive season. (The Sheep just announced a new punch-card for the holidays — $75 gets you into any five shows for the entirety of 2022.)
This will be an especially busy week for The Black Sheep. Tonight, Dec. 15, local pop punk will take over the building with Strung Short, New Interstate and One Of These Nights. It’ll be the perfect night to relive your (new-found) glory days. Cut to the weekend and New York ska legends The Toasters will be hitting the Sheep stage on Friday, Dec. 17, with support from locals Knock Blockers, Last Reel Hero and Skank Williams. The Toasters have been playing their brand of two-tone ska since 1981.
They’ve released nine studio albums and still have the energy to make the entire venue dance their checkered pants off (though we recommend keeping your pants on for the event). On Saturday, we go back to the pop-punk revival with KennyHoopla, who’s been taking the alternative scene by storm with his unique yet familiar pop-punk sounds. Last year, he released a special collaboration track called “Estella” with none other than Travis Barker from Blink-182 and he’s appeared in music videos with Barker, Avril Levigne and Willow Smith (yes... Willow Smith). You can also head next door to Vultures on Saturday, where The Amber Gene will be playing their Slint-like minimalist indie rock with My Life as a Bear and Wendy Bird.
The holidays are coming up, and now is a good time to get some gifts for your loved ones. On Sunday, Dec. 19, The Black Sheep will host a special flea market with crafts, art, jewelry, records, clothes and more from those in your very own community. So put down the Amazon and come spend some money locally.
After the flea market, North Carolina death-core band Filth will be playing with local support from Flesh Digest and Lungburn.
But The Black Sheep isn’t the only venue with a busy weekend! On Friday the 17th, Fritzy’s will host a multi-genre show with the indie rock of Osero, the math-rock of Get The Axe, pop punk from One of These Nights, and beautiful, fluffy hair from Gabe From The Future.
The following day, Saturday the 18th, there will be a Christmas miracle unfolding upstairs at The Triple Nickel and downstairs at Fritzy’s. Plenty of fun will be had by all from 1 to 5 p.m. because there’s a special indoor flea market upstairs at the Nickel and, later, Fritzy’s will host A Very Chaotic Christmas — a variety show featuring burlesque, magic, dance and music. Upstairs, the holiday cheer will come in the form of a 16-ounce PBR and pizza, for it shall be the Night of the Living Shred Christmas Show. (Disclosure: Night of the Living Shred is my silly zombie thrash band.) Adding some spice to the show will be Hawk Rider and Petey Pusling. Admission will be $10, and you can donate a new toy for Toys for Tots.
And, if you find yourself in Manitou Springs on Saturday, Dec. 18, you can check out a great post-hardcore show with Castele, Cicadia, Lavagato and Long Last at LuLu’s Downstairs.
Well, that’s probably enough when it comes to options for some winter fun throughout the week! Tune in again next week for more!