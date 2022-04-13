Matt Sweeney and Will Oldham (aka Bonnie “Prince” Billy) have been friends for more than two decades, and musical collaborators for nearly as long. Both have also been incredibly productive, just not together.
Superwolf, the duo’s much-acclaimed debut album, was released back in 2005, while Superwolves, its long-awaited follow-up, didn’t come out until last year. Both albums set Oldham’s theatrical vocals and sometimes bizarre lyrics against Sweeney’s intriguingly crafted rock, country and world-music influenced compositions.
In the intervening years, Oldham has continued to release tons of albums, on his own and with other collaborators, while Sweeney — who started out playing in alt-rock bands like Chavez and Smashing Pumpkins — has become an in-demand session guitarist for Adele, Run the Jewels, Cat Power, Eagles of Death Metal, Iggy Pop and a few dozen other high-profile acts.
We checked in with Sweeney recently to talk about reuniting with Oldham, being called a hired gun, and what we can expect at their Colorado Springs show.
Indy: You’ve been involved in a lot of hugely different projects. There’s your new Superwolves album and tour with Will Oldham, the “proper” bands like Chavez, and the studio sessions for artists like Adele, where you’re kind of a hired gun. Does each situation draw upon a different set of skills?
Matt Sweeney: Well, it’s kind of funny. Growing up in New Jersey, I really got into Rush when I was 12. That was back in the late ’70s and early ’80s, when a lot of musicians were very technical in their playing. So it never even occurred to me that I was a good guitar player. I mean, I could play OK, but to me, the whole point of being good on guitar was to be able to make your own music. I still don’t understand why people would buy equipment and then try to sound like somebody else.
So the first time I got described as a hired gun, maybe in some review, I got so angry. I was like, “Hired gun?! I’ve spent 20 years making weird records, and they hire me to be me.” And I still think of it that way. But now that I’ve spent more time in the session world, I can understand the value of, like, “Yeah, let’s bring in this guy to fucking nail it.” I’m just surprised that they’d think I’m that guy.
I remember when Rick Rubin hired me to play on Johnny Cash’s American V album, it just blew my mind. It was like, “Are you fucking kidding me, I’m the dude from Chavez.” And when I met Rick in the studio, I was kind of terrified. I mean, there’s Tom Petty’s band in the other room, and I’m supposed to sit in with them, and play along live to a song that was literally just Johnny Cash’s voice and an acoustic guitar that his friend Jack Hunter had played. I was like, this is my worst nightmare. But of course, I pretended to know what I was doing. I went in and improvised, which is what I always like to do, and it worked.
So when you and Will were working on the Superwolves album, what was the division of labor? I know he writes the lyrics and you compose the music, but how much interaction is there after that?
Well, once both of those parts are done, I’ll make pretty rough iPhone demos of a handful of songs. And then we get together and just sort of beat them into shape. We pretty much have them done after an hour of us sitting there. But, you know, this is after working on them separately for years. I mean, it has been 16 fucking years between records.
Your guitar playing sometimes reminds me of Richard Thompson, the way it can sound both stately and understated at the same time. Did you ever find yourself going through a Richard Thompson phase?
Yeah, for sure. It would be hard for him not to be one of my favorites. I have this vivid memory of the first time I was really moved by his music. I was probably 22, and it was snowing outside, and I was listening to that Nick Drake song “Time Has Told Me” from Five Leaves Left. And I thought, whoever is playing the lead guitar on this is doing something really profound. So I picked up the record and it was Richard Thompson. And then I listened to [Richard & Linda Thompson’s] I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight, and that was all it took. I could just go on and on about how much I got into him.
Did you ever meet him?
Actually, I’ve had a couple of interesting run-ins with him. The first time was not fun. Will and me were asked to play the 50th anniversary of this incredible guitar store called McCabe’s, which was a huge honor. And then we found out that Odetta was also playing, and that Richard Thompson was the band director, and we were totally fucking thrilled. I’m like, I finally get to meet Richard Thompson!
So I was introduced to him in the green room, and I told him how much I loved this BBC show that he’d done about playing guitar, and how it was just like this gift to people. And his face changed. He was like, “That fucking BBC thing? Is that what you’re talking about? I fucking hate that fucking thing.” And then he walked away.
Which is kind of weird, since he’s like the sweetest guy in the world.
I know! But then, years later, I was making a record with Cat Stevens, and Yusuf tells me how excited he is that Richard Thompson will be coming in the next day. I was like, “What?!” I told him how, on a lot of sessions I do, all I really am is a discount Richard Thompson.
So the next day, he shows up to the studio, and he’s just the fucking coolest guy ever. I got to watch him and Yusuf working all day, and then had dinner, and he was hilarious and lovely and all that kind of stuff.
So what should fans be expecting on this tour? I saw a live video of you and Will playing with a second electric guitarist and a keyboardist, but no bass or drums. Is that the same lineup you’ll be bringing to Colorado Springs?
Yeah, except now there aren’t keyboards either, so it’s just two electric guitars. I think what we’re doing is pretty neat. Emmett Kelly is just a master guitar player, who Will has worked with a lot over the last 15 years, and it sounds really cool. We’ve done a bunch of shows, and not one person on tour has commented on the fact that there’s no drums, or there’s no bass, or anything. I’ve never heard the term “stripped down” used to describe us, because it doesn’t sound stripped down. It’s like, if you have two electric guitars that are played, you know, in a somewhat interesting way, it can sound pretty fucking huge.