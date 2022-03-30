A couple of decades ago, after becoming a born-again Christian, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine gave up some bad habits. He stopped taking heroin, started praying and began exorcising “The Conjuring,” a song he’d written during his post-adolescent black magic phase, from the band’s setlists.
But after more than 15 years of refusing to perform the song live, Mustaine told an interviewer that he’d recently lightened up and had started thinking about playing it again “as long as it doesn’t hurt anybody.” Sure enough, the thrash-metal pioneers resurrected “The Conjuring” for the early dates of their current tour with no reported injuries.
As always, Mustaine’s snarling vocals and Flying V guitar riffs are at center stage, as he leads his band through fan favorites like “Conquer or Die,” “Peace Sells,” “Symphony of Destruction,” and maybe a song or two from Megadeth’s forthcoming The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! album. As Mustaine recently told Loudwire, “I want people to say ‘I can’t believe he’s alive and shredding.’”