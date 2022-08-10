It’s already that time again. Kids are gearing up for their return to school and just as quickly as summer arrived, it is coming to an end. But you wouldn’t really think it’s winding down by looking at the many excellent acts coming here this week.
It all starts tonight, Wednesday the 10th, with two fun shows on Platte Avenue. At Vultures, catch a high-energy, intimate show with Metalachi and Thegoodmorningaccordiannemesis. If you aren’t familiar with Metalachi, they’re exactly what their name implies — metal-infused mariachi music that keeps the crowd engaged and moving the entire time. You could also head next door to The Black Sheep for the hard rock heroes in Pop Evil. They’ll be joined by Zillion and Dirty Kings.
Heading into the weekend, on Friday, Aug. 12, Stargazers Theatre will host Canadian folk trio (and multiple JUNO Award-winners) The Wailin’ Jennys. Pueblo rapper TMC will roll into Fritzy’s Friday as part of his TEX-N-CO tour with Texas rappers Ben Buck and Pudge. Joining them will be the always excellent Bullhead*ded, KVI and Spaz. If heavy and fast is more up your alley, then head to The Sheep, where Vacha and Intersect from Austin, Texas, will be bringing their D-beat crust and blackmetal along with locals Clarion Void and Upon A Fields Whisper (full disclosure, I’m in this band).
On Saturday the 13th, Stargazers will be hosting an evening of Nu Metal nostalgia with My Own Summer and Countherfit playing hits from Deftones, Limp Bizkit and more. Nostalgia keeps flowing at The Black Sheep on Saturday thanks to metalcore greats Norma Jean along with tourmates Idle Threat and locals Lava Gato and Runoff. And you can get your pop punk fix next door at Vultures with Fluorescents, Years Down, Relate and Cold Heart Collective. You can also head to Manitou Springs for Miguel Espinoza Flamenco Fusion at Lulu’s. They’ll be celebrating the release of their latest album, Living in a Daydream. If you enjoy jazz, Cuban and flamenco, this is the show for you.
Sunday is now upon us but the weekend’s not winding down. There are two more maximum bangers — reggae band Fortunate Youth will play at The Sheep with Red Sage and Beta Ray, and you can head to Lulu’s for Memphis’ Spaceface.
Starting off the new week, Danielle Nicole, formerly of Trampled Under Foot, will bring her bluesy solo act to Lulu’s Monday night, and on Tuesday, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge’s One Way Out Tour will come to the Pikes Peak Center.