In August of 2019, Local musician Michael Elmore was unloading gear for a gig at Benny’s when he was hit by a drunk driver. He survived the accident, but tragically lost his leg. While in the hospital, those caring for Elmore discovered he had stage 3 colon cancer. All of these traumas, of course, can be life-altering, but Michael had a positive outlook and wanted to use these tragedies to better his life and the lives of others.
In an interview with KOAA News5 shortly after he found out he had cancer, Elmore said, “I’m feeling hopeful, I’m not completely freaked out by this. You know, obviously, there’s a little bit of fear about it, but for me this is partly, well I should say largely, about quality of life, and not just extension of life.” A GoFundMe campaign raised over $30,000 for Michael’s health care bills. Throughout these many changes, Elmore kept positive and continued making music. Playing bass in bands and with local jams all around town not only brought him joy, but brought joy to the people watching him as well.
Unfortunately, there’s more to the story... As cancer does, it took a toll on Michael’s body. In August of 2021, he posted on Facebook about his health: “These past 2 years have been exceedingly difficult for me as everyone knows, and it unfortunately isn’t getting any better these days. The changes I can feel in my own body are unsettling and not looking very good for me.... I’m in the process of making final arrangements so I can leave this earth feeling that everything I needed to take care of has been, and everyone had a chance to say their peace.”
On March 30, Michael Elmore passed away. He is remembered by family and a huge community of musicians around the state. Michael’s energy and music touched so many lives — he will be missed. A celebration of Michael’s life is being planned at the moment and will be announced soon on his Facebook page, facebook.com/john.m.elmore.9.
Music has such an impact on people’s lives and, thankfully, we have more live shows rolling into town this week. Here are some highlights.
Tonight, Wednesday, April 27, catch dark alt-rock/metal greats COLD at Sunshine Studios. On Friday, April 29, Boston’s Slothrust brings their ethereal indie rock to The Black Sheep with Calva Louise. Sunshine Studios will have Murderdolls frontman Wednesday 13 performing his special blend of horror rock. And Friday night also welcomes hip-hop at Fritzy’s with Endy P, Che Bong, Earsiq, Tarikh Mizan, Why Doms and T space with DJ Gravity spinning tunes deep into the night.
The party keeps going even after the weekend — early next week features some great events to help get back to Friday night. On Monday, May 2, blues-rock madman Jon Spencer returns to The Black Sheep with his newest project, Jon Spencer & The HITmakers. Spencer puts on high-energy, explosive performances that perfectly combine blues and rock into an energetic explosion of fun. Tuesday, head down to Fritzy’s for shoegaze, post-punk and post-hardcore with Austin’s Grivo along with Tigerwine and Lowfaith.