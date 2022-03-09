Back in September of 2019 — less than a year after Mitski’s Be the Cowboy was named album of the year by Pitchfork, Consequence of Sound, Esquire and other media — the Japanese-American indie-pop artist told her fans that an upcoming Central Park performance would be her last for the foreseeable future. In truth, the tour-weary musician expected to give up making music entirely. But, like many things we assume in life, that turned out not to be the case.
Last month, Mitski released her sixth album, Laurel Hell, and embarked on a world tour, one that she has less-than-mixed feelings about. “How does it feel to be releasing a record again? Terrible. Absolutely terrible,” she told the BBC. “It’s like, ‘Oh Jesus, here we go again.’ I thought I was having fun and now it’s no fun anymore.”
When Mitski’s current tour opened three weeks ago in Asheville, North Carolina, there was virtually no between-song patter, no instrumental solos, no introduction of the musicians sharing the stage with her. The focus, instead, was on the music. And since her songs rarely clock in at more than 3 minutes, she and her band performed just shy of two dozen — ranging from the synth-heavy “Washing Machine Heart” to closing ballad “Two Slow Dancers” — and her fans adored it.
What reviewers were not able to gauge was how the artist herself felt about it. After her American dates, Mitski will be leaving for England to share arena stages with Harry Styles. All of which will test the resolve of an artist who once said she couldn’t deal with the music industry and what comes with it.
In other words, this may be the last chance for Coloradans to see her perform live and in person. Or it might not. Only Mitski knows for sure. And even that’s uncertain.