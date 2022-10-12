While Aretha Franklin’s declassified FBI file may be the latest to be made public, investigations of numerous other musicians can be found on the agency’s website. Artists like Marvin Gaye, John Denver, Biggie Smalls, The Beatles, Insane Clown Posse, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Irving Berlin, the list goes on.

But the most unlikely of the FBI’s targeted musicians was, and may forever be, The Monkees. And if you’re wondering why they’re in there, you’re not alone. The band’s lone surviving member, Mickey Dolenz, is suing the FBI for its secret dossier on his former band.

Who could imagine that the squeaky clean, literally made-for-TV band would pose a threat to anyone, much less the American way of life?

Each week, viewers around the world would gather around their television sets in time to hear the show’s opening theme song (“Hey, hey, we’re The Monkees / And people say we monkey around / But we’re too busy singing / To put anybody down”) and laugh along with the group’s wacky antics.

This went on for 78 weeks. The series was even sponsored by Kool-Aid. What could be more wholesome than that?

Yet beneath this surface lurked a darkly subversive group of young men — at least in the FBI’s view.

According to a handful of documents that were released back in 2011, an FBI agent went undercover to a Monkees live show, where he claimed to have seen, on a screen behind the band, subliminal images of “riots in Berkeley, anti-U.S. messages on the war in Vietnam, racial riots in Selma, Alabama, and similar messages.”

It’s tempting to think that the bureau was grasping at straws here. After all, subliminal images cannot, by definition, be perceived by the conscious mind. Of course, FBI agents are highly trained professionals, so who can say?

In any case, there was nothing subliminal about the Monkees’ subsequent film Head, which was released at a point when the band had grown sick and tired of its own image. The film opens with a disturbing sequence in which the Monkees mock their own TV theme song (“You say we’re manufactured / To that we all agree / So make your choice and we’ll rejoice / In never being free”). Meanwhile, miniaturized clips of the band’s antics emerge on a black screen to form a grid pattern, which then explodes into 20 images of Nguyen Van Lem’s brutal execution, accompanied by a woman screaming at the top of her lungs.

The new lawsuit is not Dolenz’s first attempt to get his hands on the still-classified documents in his band’s file. Back in June, he filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for them. But while federal agencies are required, under law, to respond to FOIA requests within 20 business days, they can make exceptions in the case of “unusual circumstances,” of which there have been many over the past six months.

All of which raises a number of questions. Was the Monkees’ swan-song film the reason for their FBI investigation, or was it something much more nefarious?

Sadly, with high profile Republicans calling for the agency’s dismantling, we may never know.