When it comes to music, creativity and new ideas are very important. That creativity may manifest in the way an artist writes lyrics, or the way they perform. Human Inferior is a three-piece band that has been playing garage rock in Colorado Springs since they formed in 2017.
They released their first album, Monochromic People, in 2020, and this year they have a special performance they want to share. On June 19, they will showcase their music as a DIY pop-up art installation whose location will be revealed when you buy your ticket.
“The installation was a combination of ideas,” explains bassist/vocalist Harrison Parham. “We try to do a DIY show every year that is somewhat artistic and interesting.
“This year, in celebration of live music finally coming back in the way it is, was the first year we went super public. The mission was to look for something that was familiar, nostalgic and non-traditional for live music. The idea was to put live music in an odd place, and transport people from something they know to something new. We are keeping the concept mostly under wraps to make it a mystery for those who enter, but the intention is to make the audience a part of the art.”
The band will also perform two other shows this month — June 15 at The Block, and June 26 at Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort for Daniel’s Day, a fundraiser for Daniel Giffin, son of Buffalo Lodge owner Torie Giffin. Daniel rode a unicycle up Pikes Peak in 2018 when he was 11 years old and a short time later was diagnosed with brain cancer.
For more information on the art installation and to get tickets, visit humaninferior.weebly.com/unit407chm.html. You can also find Monochromic People on all major streaming platforms.
Colorado Springs is home to many artists who chose this locale to create and share art and music. Austin Taft came here from Iowa in 2017 after searching for a place with a great music community.
“I was very impressed with the range of venues in Colorado Springs, having enjoyed my initial exposures to Ivywild, The Black Sheep and the Flux Capacitor, among others, during my initial scouting. I was also thrilled to see and hear the originality displayed by so many music artists in the area,” Austin explains. “I am grateful to have found a community of musicians, songwriters and creative minds which are so deeply supportive of new sounds and new approaches.”
Austin plays progressive rock that dives into the realms of both metal and acoustic music. He just released a lyric video for his song “Just Above Zero.” The track comes from his fifth studio album, Skeletons. He also has an ongoing Live in the Studio video series on YouTube that features songs from his catalog.
Denver has also been pumping up the jams lately. Lost Relics is a noise rock/stoner metal band that was formed in 2019 and features Jess Ellis, Marc Brooks, Greg Mason and Jason James. This past April, the band released their crushingly heavy five-song EP Now We’re Even. It’s a blend of ’90s legends Unsane and Helmet, while still delivering a modern tone and flair. This EP represents growth for the band — as they’ve added a new member (Brooks on second guitar) and are writing as a tight unit.
“The first EP was songs written by individuals before we were a band. This EP, we had added a guitar player and written everything as a band,” says Jess. “It’s much more cohesive and representative of our sound.” The EP, recorded by Felipe Patino at Green Door Recordings, is available on CD or via download through their Bandcamp page and is streaming on all major platforms.