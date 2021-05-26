Whether flying solo or hanging out with friends and family, there are plenty of outdoor and indoor music and community-based events worth coming out of your hole for this Memorial Day weekend. Here are just a few fun ideas for those who find themselves re-entering civilization.

The Meadowgrass Music Festival, canceled last year because of COVID, will run from Friday, May 28, through Sunday, May 30, at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center in Black Forest.

There you can see a variety of bluegrass, blues and Americana artists, including local favorites Stray Suns along with regional and national acts. Camping is an option, and there is a stout list of activities to keep the kids entertained. For more info on the festival, see last week’s Indy story (tinyurl.com/Indy-MG21) and rockymountainhighway.org.

On Sunday, May 30, the Punk/Metal Flea Market will return to The Black Sheep. The market was created by Bernadette Restelli Garcia in 2019, with the first several held at The Zodiac Venue and Bar. Over the past year, Bernadette started doing safe, smaller-scale flea markets at The Black Sheep as a way to bring the community together and as a showcase for local artists.

“I wanted to do this flea market because I had seen it done in other places, and I really enjoyed the vibe. I knew we could do it here too,” explains Bernedette. “It was important to have the event for the sense of community, especially after meeting some of these vendors and seeing what they had to offer.”

Don’t let the Punk/Metal moniker scare you either. The event is packed full of fun for the whole family! With 15-plus vendors showcasing local jewelry, soaps, clothing and records, and with food by Roll Up Food Truck, there’s plenty to entertain (unless you’re a dork that doesn’t like fun!). The market runs from 1-5 p.m. at The Sheep with both indoor and outdoor access. And best of all, admission is free. Organizers plan on making this a monthly event, so if you’re already booked solid for Sunday, keep your eyes peeled for the next market.

We are still in the midst of a worldwide pandemic and it’s understandable if you feel like staying in over Memorial Day weekend, though you’ll still have plenty of audio options available in the privacy of your own home. You can tune in to your favorite rockers at Kilo 94.3 where they will kick off the holiday weekend with Friday Night Live, a series of live performances by some of your favorite hard rock bands. Started last year by Ross Ford as a way to bring concerts into people’s homes, it’s featured acts including Clutch, Metallica and Ministry. Head to kilo943.com to see who’s playing and tune in at 10 p.m.

Whether barbecuing or laying back at home, tunes are essential to set the mood. Local hip-hop artist All Acez recently debuted his album Streetz to the Booth earlier this year and has a freshly released mixtape titled Hoodtales v2, which dropped May 18. If you’re looking for scorching beats and crushing lyrics, you can find All Acez CDs at Independent Records and on all major streaming platforms.

