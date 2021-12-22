Neil Young fans are emptying bank accounts this year, keeping up with their prolific hero. After releasing a second box set of archived works at the end of 2020, Young released three live performances in ’21, then brought back his Crazy Horse band for Barn (Reprise), a powerful studio release recorded in a Colorado barn.
One could praise the new album for its fresh lyricism, but then again, the same could be said for 2019’s Colorado, or 2015’s The Monsanto Years. Young is nothing if not consistent, making the potlatch of new recordings and relics from the vault simply exhausting.
Barn’s loose recording aesthetics fit the members of Crazy Horse perfectly, particularly in the opening track “Song of the Seasons.” Young’s mix of sincere radical politics and tongue-in-cheek libertarianism is present in “Change Ain’t Never Gonna” and “Canerican.” Even if the songs carry familiar Neil guitar hooks, it’s apparent the singer is not running out of ideas. Once listeners catch up with this newest screed, they can dive back into Carnegie Hall 1970, Young Shakespeare or Way Down in the Rusk Bucket, until they run out money or patience.
Also New & Noteworthy
Aeon Station, Observatory (Sub Pop) – Fans of New Jersey band The Wrens might have to weigh their guilt when listening to this release from Wrens co-founder Kevin Whelan. At least half of the 10 tracks were to have been on a long-delayed Wrens album, and the resulting acrimony probably ensures the band’s demise. Whelan’s solo interpretation of the songs he wrote is far more piano-driven and intimate than a Wrens rendition would have been, and livelier songs like “Everything at Once” hint at Jayhawks or Killers. It’s sad The Wrens died with a whimper, but this coda is easy to enjoy.
Lotic, Water (Houndstooth) – The American soul-electronica experimentalist J’Kerian Morgan, living in Berlin and recording as Lotic, has offered up previous EPs and an album that were both ethereal and downright scary. Water maintains an otherworldly sense through flowing transcendent sounds, but Lotic’s falsetto voice and frankness on queer politics leaves tracks like “Come Unto Me” and “Always You” feeling much more human and grounded than anything on the debut album.
