On May 14, Mouth For War will be sharing their brand of crushingly heavy, metallic hardcore with the world. Their new album, Life Cast in Glass, will be released on CD, cassette and on all major streaming services via 1126 Records. The album, the band says, has created a healthy outlet for its members, who have been pent up at home and suffering from personal trauma.
“Just before the pandemic hit in 2020, my sister passed away. This definitely fueled the fire that made this record become the monster that it did,” explains vocalist Trae Roberts. “Being stuck at home and having something so horrific happen at about the same time made for some really emotional sounds that I feel came out very naturally.” Trae not only sang on the album, he also produced it entirely at his home studio, Like Minded Company. Life Cast in Glass is heavy, plain and simple. These riffs are so chunky, I’m surprised Campbell’s Soup hasn’t tried to trademark them.
Mouth For War has released two videos so far to preview the album and will release one more May 14. All the videos were directed by Errick Easterday.
“We decided on three videos, because during a time like this, it’s important to push your online presence and we wanted to work against the grain [by incorporating] lots of cool visuals,” says Trae. “We had a great time working with Errick on these videos, and I’m beyond impressed with his visions and how well they come to life.”
For instance, “Slave to Your Ghost” is a strobe-infested pleasure featuring band shots and instrument close-ups, while “Manifesting You” was filmed at the iconic Bishop Castle. “We thought it would be awesome for creating an eerie vibe and it worked out great,” says Trae. “It was definitely a huge chore carrying all that gear up into the castle and it was super cold, but absolutely worth it. We had a great time just spending the day exploring that place.”
Since Bishop Castle attracts many visitors, the band started early but still managed to impress some passersby. “We went there super early on a cold Monday purposely so there’d be the least foot traffic, but there were still a good handful of people that came through,” Trae says. “Most of them were just like ‘Yo, that’s so cool!’”
In mellower but equally im-pactful news, Minneapolis’ Jim? just released a new album of ’90s indie rock reminiscent of Elliott Smith, Jeff Buckley and Pavement. The album is a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic, featuring performers from around the country. It’s a collaboration between Coloradan Josh DeSmidt, Jim Gust of Minneapolis and New York’s Ryan Rumery. DeSmidt runs Studio in the Pines in Woodland Park, and as fate would have it, his studio partner was in town right when things locked down. “It really was us trying to keep busy at the early stages of lockdown,” DeSmidt says. “Ryan was here working on a film project and decided he would stay. I think his original flight back to NYC was supposed to be March 17. It was really good he stayed, as things got really messed up in NYC.
We had a lot of time on our hands, so I started reaching out to songwriters I knew, as too much idle time can be hard on the brain.”
Gust and DeSmidt went to high school together in Minneapolis and have wanted to collaborate on a project for a long time. A world in crisis was the catalyst needed to make that happen.
“Jim sent us a batch of five tunes, I think, and we created the tracks around his scratch tracks. Then we would email the completed tracks back to him for him to add vocals,” DeSmidt says. “It’s a strange way to work as he was recording in Minneapolis on Pro Tools and we were in Colorado using Logic.” After Gust re-recorded vocals, Ryan began mixing and both DeSmidt and Rumery would add their parts from the Woodland Park studio. “This summer, when things calmed down, Jim came out here for a weekend and we recorded another eight or nine tunes altogether, and then whittled it down to the seven on the album,” Josh explains. You can check out the album digitally via BandCamp at jimmusic9.bandcamp.com/album/jim.