Nicholas Santa Maria has been playing raw, fun, punk-infused garage rock in Colorado Springs and Denver for two decades now and after a short time away from playing music, he’ll be debuting his new musical reckoning Total Cult on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Vultures.
Santa Maria’s former bands — The Nicotine Fits, Real Diamonds, Conjugal Visits and Poison Rites — were all energetic rock ’n’ roll fun. But when his most recent band disbanded in 2017, he was left musicless and spiraled into depression.
“Last band I was in was Poison Rites up in Denver. We did quite a bit of touring all around the country, put out one album, and played with some of my favorite bands like Guitar Wolf, The Dead Boys and Protex,” he says. “After we broke up, I got really depressed and I thought it was the end. Since then, it’s been an uphill battle struggling through depression and addiction. Total Cult is what pulled me through and let me know I can do this. I’m definitely thankful to be back.”
Total Cult is a return to the basics. The ensemble consists of some of his former Nicotine Fits/Conjugal Visits bandmates Bryan “Webby” Webb and Sean Vigil, with the addition of guitarist Evan Courtland from other local bangers Same Dude and Clarion Void.
“I’ve been playing with Sean and Webby for almost 20 years,” says Santa Maria. “It feels amazing being back with some of my best friends again playing music. We were a bit shaky at first, but I think as we all got comfortable again, the songs just started kinda forming naturally.”
Though playing with familiar people is great, it’s always nice to have someone fresh in the mix as well. “Having Evan in the band rules. He gets it, is a sick guitar player, and he feels like a natural fit. After the first practice we all decided this is our path forward.”
Total Cult plays aggressive punk along with hooky, fast garage rock. The subject matter is dark and real and has served as a type of therapy. Themes range from recovering from addiction to surviving suicide to ketamine dreams and death, he says. “One of our songs, ‘The Staircase,’ is about dying and falling in limbo — where I descend a staircase for eternity. Pretty scary, but at times it feels all too real. Death is not a way out.”
Be sure to catch the debut of Total Cult with local punkers Sponge Cake and Salt of Sanguine on Saturday.
And There’s more going on around town to check out. Sunshine Studios has a big weekend ahead with Kansas City chop rapper extraordinaire Tech N9ne and Snow Tha Product performing on Friday night. Starting Saturday afternoon, Sunshine will host the Jamrock Reggae Festival featuring Shaneil Muir, Ding Dong, Spragga Benz, Danae Simone, Wayne Wonder, General B and many more. Sunday, during the day, head to The Triple Nickel for the Punk/Metal Flea Market, where there will be crafts, patches, art, records and more! You can wind down your Sunday with some metal at The Black Sheep with Butcher Babies and Uncured.
All right, I gave you the tools for a fun weekend filled with live music. Use them as you will and I’ll see you again next week for more!