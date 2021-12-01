This past year, many people decided to give up their normal jobs and pursue their dreams. That is most certainly the case with Nick Pryor and Christian Gutierrez and their company, Pryor Custom Craft. Pryor Custom Craft creates artfully constructed wooden guitar cabinets, studio cases, microphone boxes, storage crates and more.
The company started as a hobby for Pryor in 2015 and progressed to a potential career as more people wanted to get their hands on Pryor’s quality gear. “The first cabinet I fully built was in 2015 and it was a monster of a 6x12 (that’s six 12-inch speakers),” Pryor says.
“I have loved messing with different cabs and amps for a long time before that — buying, selling and trading all the different gear I’ve had over the years, refinishing old beat-up cabs, experimenting with different stuff on guitars and whatnot. I also just like getting into tinkering and building stuff and finally was just like, ‘Hey, I’m going to try and build one.’ It felt awesome making something that I could play loud music through and I decided that it was something that I wanted to do.”
Early on, Pryor completed a few projects for fun and then tried transitioning to crafting as a career a few years ago, but life wouldn’t always cooperate.
“I was honestly scared of fully committing to [crafting] as my main income. There isn’t much money in it for the work that it takes and it’s a choice of going back to PB&Js and no health care,” laughs Pryor.
“I had gone part-time at one point, just going into my old job twice a week to fix tools, and found myself losing steam on the stuff that I wanted to be doing,” he says. “I also ended up taking a roofing job that was supposed to be a couple weeks that ended up being six months. That really put a damper on things. Then at that point my old job wanted me back and I needed the health care so I reluctantly went back. I realized later on that that was the wrong choice and that I needed to fully commit.”
But sometimes the universe knows better and is just waiting for the right time. The right time, in this case, was in 2020, when Gutierrez entered the picture.
“Toward the end of last year, Nick and I struck a deal in which I’d help mix and master his band’s record in exchange for a custom-made head shell for a bass preamp I was using,” says Gutierrez. “When I went to pick it up around New Year’s Day 2021, I ended up asking him why he didn’t do [crafting] full-time because I loved it so much and knew if he just fully committed he’d have no problem selling beautiful wooden, handcrafted pieces of art. Turned out he needed a business partner and with my managerial background he offered me a partnership.
I was sick of working at food establishments so I agreed on the spot and we quickly set a date in the summer to quit our current jobs and start tearing it up.”
Pryor and Gutierrez are a great match and they both share a love of beautifully crafted wood that puts out a super beefy sound. “Nick and I have known each other for a number of years. He’s probably one of the only other people who I know who has maybe flipped as much gear as I have,” says Gutierrez.
Gutierrez and Pryor are currently working on product prototypes and will launch an official website in the near future. Until then, catch up on their craft on Instagram @pryorcustomcraft.
It’s always great learning about the people working behind the scenes to create these killer sounds, but let’s get down to the actual acts taking the stage around town this week.
Check out Mississippi-born rock ensemble Saving Abel, playing Sunshine Studios Dec. 3. Or, if you prefer something a little more melodic, show up for Tommy Castro & the Painkillers’ bluesy vibe (see interview on p. 20) the same day at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center.
You don’t have to wander far to “take it easy.” Hum along to the classics of the Eagles as interpreted by cover band The Long Run, at Stargazers on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Or ring in the weekend Saturday night on a heavy note with the help of LavaGato, SemiFiction and Cell 23 at The Black Sheep.
Finally, The Triple Nickel will be hosting the raw, depressive black metal of Tucson’s Suicide Forest on Dec. 8 along with local black metal from Ob Nixilis and Tovenaar.