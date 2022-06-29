East Bay, California, singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm has released both solo albums and ensemble efforts with her band, The Grambles, since the early 2000s. Her new album Avondale Drive (Little Knickers/Compass Records) clicks with near-perfection — slide guitars in opening track “Learn to Love Myself,” doo-wop backing vocals in “Love to Spare.” That makes the liner note about musicians recording in isolation during COVID all the more surprising. Distributed recording often has the feel of “phoning it in,” but this recording session is organic and finely arranged.
Other bands working with extreme social distancing, including Deerhoof and Warpaint, have issued some fine works, but the sense of immediacy is lost. Bluhm gives you the feeling these 10 tracks were recorded in a live club. All 10 songs bear her signature — lyricism slightly off balance from what otherwise might be standard rock delivery.
Also New & Noteworthy
Perfume Genius, Ugly Season (Matador) – Michael Hadreas is often fêted for his ability to discuss the trials of gay men, and living with chronic illnesses, through his band Perfume Genius. Across four albums, the band has produced precise chamber-pop, but often the sounds are too melodramatic and predictable. Thankfully, the new album, a tribute to dance, takes more chances and is more avant garde in its production. This is not to say that weird is always better than traditional, only that Hadreas knows the chances he must take to maintain his status. The album is based in part on Kate Wallis’ dance piece “The Sun Also Burns Here,” giving Hadreas a vehicle to make his true voice emerge.
Curse of Lono, People in Cars (Submarine Cat Records) – Felix Bechtolsheimer has strived to perfect the baritone world-weary delivery favored by musicians like The National, Nick Cave, and even Leonard Cohen. Fans of glum-rock have looked to Bechtolsheimer’s London quintet as carrying on a grand tradition. Yet the band’s third album finds Curse of Lono seeking to break free in more upbeat tracks like “Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride.” The end result still carries some foreboding, but it avoids the dangers of sad bands like Tindersticks, who can fall into a gloom-laden rut.