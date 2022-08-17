Trent Reznor’s Nine Inch Nails were by no means the first act to delve into the dark recesses of industrial music, a genre pioneered back in the 1980s by bands like Einstürzende Neubauten, Cabaret Voltaire, Front 242 and, eventually, Ministry. But they were definitely the first, and may end up being the last, to drag it kicking and screaming up the pop charts.
Like his protégé Marilyn Manson, Reznor was big on shock value, as evidenced by the lyrics of NIN’s 1994 breakthrough single “Closer,” with its sanitized-for-radio chorus “I want to — you like an animal.” Borrowing a squelchy sample from Iggy Pop’s “Nightclubbing” and the quiet-loud dynamics of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” it set the stage for a career that’s spanned decades, from wallowing in the mud at Woodstock 2 to their virtual induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Biggie Smalls and T. Rex.
On recent dates, Reznor and company have taken to encoring with “Happiness in Slavery” (which had gone missing from their setlist for the better part of two decades), tossing in David Bowie covers — specifically, “Fame” and “I’m Afraid of Americans” — and offering up enough signature songs to keep longtime fans happy, to the extent that’s possible.