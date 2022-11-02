Nu metal legends Drowning Pool will be at Sunshine Studios Live Friday night.

Where did the year go? Both 2020 and 2021 felt like they took their sweet time but 2022 couldn’t wait to get things over with. It’s already November, but there are a handful of great events going on this week to welcome in the new month.
It all starts tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 2) with a bang at The Black Sheep, which is hosting a heavy evening of hardcore and metalcore. California’s Momentum will be bringing their metallic sounds to the stage along with California outfit Abrasion, Twist of Cain from L.A., Denver’s Wide Man, and death metal-inspired hardcore from new Colorado Springs band 10 To The Chest —featuring members from Mouth for War.
Thursday night, rock locally at The Black Sheep thanks to a killer heavy local show. Headlining the evening will be 719’s preservers of hard rock Dirty Kings along with support from heavy metal masters Chamber Mage and local rockers Lamb Bed.
Friday night brings a variety of events. It’s time for the bodies to hit the floor as nu metal legends Drowning Pool play Sunshine Studios Live. Joining them will be Otherwise, Kurt Deimer, Tallah, antisaint and Violence in Violet. The Black Sheep will host another Emo Night on Friday and The Triple Nickel will put on a great show featuring death metal and blackened crust from Texas bands Kombat and Wildspeaker. Joining the bill will be Pueblo newcomers Aeturna Miserae. The band features members that have been in many other ensembles, like 3ba, Pijojos, The AutoKiniton and more. If you feel more like chill vibes, I suggest heading to Vultures for reggae by Arise Roots and BetaRay.
Saturday night keeps the party rolling at Vultures with post hardcore from Lava Gato, Seeking The Sun, North By North and the Cami Maree Band. Head next door to The Black Sheep on Saturday for an evening of rap with Fenix Flexin along with Rucci, R3 Da Chili Man and Lil Maru.
That’s what we’ve got going on this week... but there’s a lot more coming up next week, like on Friday, Nov. 11 at Lulu’s. Our Playlist critic Loring Wirbel is especially excited about this event and has some things to say. Take it away, Loring!
Adam Perry, former drummer of Gasoline Lollipops and a member of Clay Rose Duo, found a common love for Rolling Thunder-era Bob Dylan and Ditch-period Neil Young among Denver members of Yawpers, Velveteers and Banshee Tree. Seven musicians have been playing high-energy dates around the state as Rolling Harvest, and will bring their foot-stomping ensemble to Lulu’s at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Perry is adamant about avoiding the tribute-band label, since Rolling Harvest will focus on albums and epochs of the artists that many might not know.
Dylan and Young performed together in the mid-1970s for Young’s Bridge concerts, and the trajectories of the two bards have shared interesting commonalities ever since. Perry cited the energy the collaboration with Pearl Jam brought to Young in the 1990s, and the similar power that violinist Scarlet Rivera and Bowie guitarist Mick Ronson brought to Dylan on the 1976 Rolling Thunder tour. Fans of Boulder’s Sweet Lillies will appreciate Alexandra Schwan’s vocal contribution to Rolling Harvest. Madalyn McCoy will provide the Rivera-like edge with her deft violin work.
Perry says it’s conceivable the band will take their act regional, provided audiences experience the same joy the musicians find in their interpretation of Dylan and Young tunes.