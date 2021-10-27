All Hallows Eve is upon us. The candy apples, the goblins, the ghouls, and the sweet scent of candy and sin. There are several awesome “treats” this Halloween weekend that will make your evening!
Mock Rock shows are always a tradition around Halloween. This weekend, Them Bones will be giving you the Alice in Chains show you’ve always wanted to see. The lineup features Colorado Springs musicians including Nathan Archer, Glen Murel, Collin Estes, Danny Stewart and Erin Moore.
They’ll be playing Saturday night at Fritzy’s with Misfits tribute band Braineaters. That’s right, you can finally try on that Glenn Danzig costume — black shirt, Elvis voice and anger issues! The following evening, Oct. 31, Them Bones will be taking their show to Jack Quinn’s, with Kopesetik covering tunes from the ’80s and ’90s.
It’ll be quite busy this weekend at 103 S. Wahsatch Ave. While the Braineaters/Them Bones show takes place downstairs at Fritzy’s on Saturday, your admission will also get you into the killer show upstairs at The Triple Nickel, where Los Angeles’ Old Blood will deliver their special brand of “Acid Doom.” It’s a killer sound reminiscent of ’70s organ-infused occult rock that will fit in perfectly with the spooky evening. Old Blood will be joined by local black metal act Ob Nixilis and the two-piece synth rock party monsters of Hawk Rider.
Sunday, Oct. 31, will be filled with pure awesomeness starting early at Fritzy’s with the Punk/Metal Flea Market from 1-5 p.m. That evening, the death metal gods shining light on The Triple Nickel might just melt everyone’s faces so much they look like a permanent Halloween masks. I am, of course, talking about the extra-terrestrial space death of Denver’s Blood Incantation, joined by Vermin Womb and Upon a Field’s Whisper (yes, that is my band and we are adorable.)
This may be one of the last chances you’ll get to see Blood Incantation in a venue this size because they’ve been taking the metal world by storm lately, touring with bands like Cannibal Corpse and Morbid Angel. They just recently played at Ogden Theatre with British Theatre, Cradle of Filth and Wayfarer.
There’s even more musical madness around town on Halloween night. The Black Sheep will host Fighting the Phoenix’s special Halloween show featuring Long/Last, MNMLST, Flesh Digest and Falter Never Fail. This will be an evening of precise riffage and some of 719’s finest metalcore bands.
Later in the week, once you’re recovered from your raging Halloween weekend, you can stop by Lulu’s Downstairs Wednesday, Nov. 3, to witness the magic that is Mississippi singer/songwriter Cory Branan. Cory has been a part of the Revival Tours with Chuck Ragan, Laura Jane Grace, Nathaniel Rateliff and Rocky Votolato. He’s played with Americana greats such as Lucero and Drag the River, and will be performing his soulful, yet gritty tunes for you in Manitou Springs on Wednesday.