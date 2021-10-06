Otep Shamaya is a formidable force, both onstage and off. With an octave-defying vocal range that’s been known to blow out PAs, she and her band Otep can be counted on to deliver an onslaught of feral screams, roiling guitars and pummeling beats. But what sets Shamaya apart from the pack is her lyrics, which are light years away from the mix of mythology, misogyny and unrequited hate that’s been known to find its way into the metal genre.
Instead, she holds forth on subjects like global warming, homophobia and, on the band’s 2018 album Kult 45, an indictment of the then-sitting president: “He’s just a morally corrupt demagogue who’s in lust with his daughter / So he pays porn stars to dress like her,” she screams with riot grrrl intensity.
“But beware / You can piss in his mouth / You can piss anywhere / But ‘watch my hair.’” There’s more, of course, but you get the idea.