Mike Pettiford was a treasure to the 719 punk community. With “Ideas are bulletproof” proudly tattooed across his chest, he lived his life his way, and his way was punk as fuck! Pettiford was most commonly known up here in the Springs as Pueblo Mike, and in his hometown of Pueblo, his moniker was Punk Rock Mike. Mike played drums in the crust punk band Suzie Palmer & The Knuckle Children and guitar in Pueblo punk rock band Better Luck Next Time, among his many other musical endeavors. On July 14, Mike’s life unfortunately came to an end. But up until the final act, he was true to his beliefs. To a lot of people, punk is just music. But to Mike, it was his way of life — he stuck by his anarcho-punk ethos and lived in chaos, the way he wanted. He taught many about DIY, sticking to your belief systems, and about the punk ethos. Pueblo Mike will be missed but certainly never forgotten. There will be a celebration of his life on Aug. 20 at the CR23 Bomb Shelter in Pueblo. 719 Flex!!
There’s another streak of great live music here in Colorado Springs and it all starts Thursday, Aug. 4, with the country revival of Charley Crockett at The Black Sheep (see tinyurl.com/indy-chcr). Crockett will be joined by Nashville’s Emily Nenni.
Friday night, it’s all about the locals! On Aug. 5, bang that head at a local metal show thanks to The Black Sheep and guests Spirit in the Flesh, The Guise Of A Demon, Beyond Forgiveness and Defected. You can also head down to Fritzy’s for a packed local hip-hop lineup. Def One will be celebrating the third release in his Puff Puff Trilogy. Joining him: Jeffe the GMC, Greybeard, Just Emcee, Stoney Bertz, Elimence, Reflecshaun, MC IQ and DJ Gravity will be spinning that fire all night long. If you’re in Manitou Springs Friday evening, it will be popping at Lulu’s. There you can catch the dubstep-infused reggae of Jon Wayne and the Pain downstairs, and upstairs, see the energetic Americana of Bozeman, Montana’s Laney Lou and The Bird Dogs. As if that wasn’t enough to do on a Friday night, you can also stomp your way down to Stargazer’s Theatre for some bluegrass from Red Mountain Boys.
The shows keep on rolling in Saturday night. The Black Sheep will host English psychobilly legends The Meteors. If you’re unfamiliar with The Meteors, I suggest you fix that. They play dark, fast, bass-heavy rockabilly that’s so smooth it’ll make you want to fix a Cadillac in a graveyard. The Meteors were instrumental in forming the genre known as psychobilly, a combination of traditional rockabilly and the fast fury of punk rock. It’s like Danny Zuko with a nose ring and skeleton tat. The Meteors formed in London in 1980 and have played with greats such as The Clash and The Damned. It will be a fun show. (Don’t worry, security, that’s not a knife, it’s just a badass comb.)
More Saturday tunes will echo through Colorado Springs as Stargazers hosts local cover band Starburn. They play a smashing blend of all your ’60s favorites! And yet one more way to enjoy your Saturday night? Lose yourself in the melodies of singer/songwriters Cole Chaney and Wolfpen Branch, who will bring their carefully crafted songs to Lulu’s.