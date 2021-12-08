It’s difficult to sum up Peter Gabriel, one of the most important figures in music over the past five decades, in just a few paragraphs. Founder and former lead singer of the progressive-rock band Genesis?
Proud possessor of a half-dozen Grammys and more than a dozen MTV Video Music Awards? Champion of world music through his Real World label and WOMAD music festival? Or just, from my biased perspective, an inspiring and incredibly warm human being?
I will never forget the day I had the privilege of meeting Peter in person. It was 2013, on a sunny autumn day in Belgrade, my hometown. He was there to perform, and I was there to make sure he got to sightsee the city. We sipped cappuccino on the Danube riverbank, and I taught him a few sentences in Serbian (because he asked me to), before heading to the sound-check for his concert. The show came to a spectacular close with 5,000 people raising their fists in solidarity with the world’s freedom fighters, to the closing chords of “Biko,” the 1980 anthem that drew world attention to the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa.
Just like you and me, Peter has spent too much time lately on Zoom, but unlike you and me, he has been working on something that millions will admire across the globe.
Marija Popovic: Earlier this year, a new version of “Biko” appeared as part of the “Playing for Change” project, and the video had 1.8 million views after only six months, which is phenomenal for a song that first appeared 40 years ago. Is this an indication that audiences are hungry for songs that call for social engagement? Or is it that songs with such power, so-called anthems, are rare in today’s music?
Peter Gabriel: “Biko” was a very important song for me and got me engaged in all sorts of areas that I didn’t expect to be a participant. But in a way, it went beyond anything I could have imagined and became a human rights anthem. It’s wonderful to see it sort of pulled back to life. Sebastian Robertson has done a fantastic job putting it all together. I had very little to do with it, except for singing, and it’s been great just watching it do its magic all over again.
I think music, particularly in our culture today, doesn’t have quite the sort of central social and political relevance that it had maybe when I was growing up. But there are still lots of engaged writers making stuff that means something to other people — and to them, obviously — so I think it’s out there, if you want to look for it.
My childhood was marked by Band Aid, the iconic concert for Nelson Mandela’s 75th birthday, where you, along with other leading artists, teamed up with Amnesty International. How do you see the role of globally renowned artists in promoting human rights and democracy? What, in your opinion, is the role of an artist in social mobilization today?
I think an artist has a responsibility to do what they feel is important to them and what moves them. And, you know, if it’s part of the entertainment business, and just trying to make people dance and feel happier, that’s great and it’s needed and I’m very happy, that there’s lots of good artists doing that.
But at the same time, you also want some nourishment. You want to be made to think about things, and you want some great wordsmiths that can just drop ideas in. I think art and music has a role in reflecting society, the way we live, back to us. And that’s a very important role. So maybe it’s the difference between art and entertainment, and it’s fine also for some people to ride both horses at the same time. Or to jump on one and forget the other for a while and then jump back again. But it would be a very sad day if there were no musicians and no writers, reflecting ideas and what’s going on.
“The outside world is black and white / with only one color dead,” from your song “Biko,” reminds us that, in the era of Black Lives Matter, racism is still alive and kicking. How do you feel about the recent wave of anti-racist protests in the U.S. and U.K.?
Racism is such a terrible scourge of our world. We see it here in the U.K. now with European football, with these horrible racist remarks, about some of the football players. At the same time, I think probably we’re born racist in a way, in that kids will look for other kids or babies like themselves and you see an animal too, if there’s any strangeness, any differences, they tend to get exaggerated and cause separation. So, the way I see it is that we want to be amongst our own tribe, because that feels safer. It’s sad. It’s ignorant and it must be tackled directly. But I think it takes a long time and a lot of exposure and encouragement just to integrate and for people to choose to go beyond their own tribes and their own culture.
If listening and talking to people who come only from our “tribe” or social media echo chambers separates us, and sometimes even radicalizes us towards the “others,” what may be the way to reverse this process and make our minds more open?
That’s the point. We must do some work to open ourselves up to the world. Because once you get to know people from any culture, ethnicity, race, or religion, you can travel anywhere.
You’ll find good people who think and feel much the same way you do, regardless of where they are coming from. It’s important. That’s one of the reasons we set up the WOMAD festival (womad.co.uk). Since 1982, WOMAD Festivals have traveled all over the world, bringing artists to numerous locations and entertaining — but also connecting — over 1 million people. Our aim was just to try and show a culture, great art and music coming from all over the world. And we wanted to show off some of it and point out the stupidity of racism.
After decades of working on connecting and gathering musicians from different parts of the world, we have come to a new reality in which artists are forced to cooperate remotely. How does the isolation, lack of direct energy exchange, and inability to create together onstage affect the very process of creation? And is this era of remote collaboration finally coming to an end?
I think it does make a difference. People do respond differently when they’re in the same physical space. You get a different energy. People are more conscious of others’ playing, so they make room for it. When someone gets excited, everyone feels it and the whole thing is lifted. Similarly, it goes the other way when people aren’t in the mood, and the thing dies. So it’s a good thing when you capture great performances, and that’s what we designed our studio to do, to try and serve that goal. Then you have something special.