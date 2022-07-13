This expert says there must be something like 72 different subgenres of metal, and so many artists have been combining elements to create different and newer sounds. It just so happens, there are several genre-defying events this week showcasing that outside-the-box artistry — and it ain’t just metal. Whether it’s country music, spoken word, punk or, yes, electronic-infused metalcore, there’s something happening for you this week in Colorado Springs.
It all starts tonight, Wednesday, July 13 at Sunshine Studios with Kansas City’s The Browning with Young Medicine and local support from Glass Helix, yWolfy, and The Ocean Effect. The Browning specializes in a unique genre known as electronicore. “What is Electronicore?” you ask. It is a special blend of deathcore and metalcore with some EDM mixed in.
On Thursday, July 14, check out another eclectic mix of music at The Triple Nickel courtesy of Maine’s Myles Bullen, who will bring a special blend of folk punk and hip-hop. Their newest album, “Mourning Travels,’’ came out on Fake Four Inc.,a wide-ranging record label co-founded by Ceschi Ramos, who is also no stranger to folk punk/hip-hop combos. Joining Bullen will be Connecticut’s Folk Punk Dad, BlueRaspberry, and 719 MC eLiMenCe.
From 2014 to 2016, I ran a DIY venue called Flux Capacitor with my dear friends. Over the 500+ shows we put on there, one of my favorite bands was a hardcore punk outfit from Philadelphia by the name of Soul Glo. They have a pummeling energy that is fast, smart, political and pissed the fuck off. They will be playing The Black Sheep on Thursday with another band that has been making waves on the hardcore scene, New York’s Show Me the Body. Show Me the Body plays fast punk-infused hardcore combining elements of noise, hip-hop and sludge to combine for a fresh sound. Joining the tour is the SoundCloud rap of Washington, DC’s WiFiGawd to spice it up even more!
Now that the mid-week shows are over, it’s time for the weekend. On Friday, July 15, The Black Sheep will host a local post-hardcore show with LavaGato, Lungburn, Ovira and Violence in Violent. Metalcore giants As I Lay Dying will be hitting the Sunshine Studios stage with deathcore veterans Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent and Brand Of Sacrifice. Lulus has the rest of your weekend covered both upstairs and down. Saturday, July 16, The Moss will be playing their special brand of alternative rock upstairs. Originally formed in Hawaii and now living in Utah, The Moss has delicate grooves that will keep you engaged throughout the night. They will be joined by the indie pop of Fort Collins’ Lady Denim to make for an extra special treat. The following evening, July 17, Hayes Carll and Travis Linville will provide audiences with a Sunday sensation. Hayes Carl carefully blends roots country with spoken word and poetry. He’s been releasing albums since 2002, has seen the pages of Rolling Stone, and was even nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for his song “Chances Are.” This event will go down at Lulus’ downstairs spot, the perfect atmosphere for what’s sure to be a great evening.