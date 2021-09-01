Have you ever wanted to vigorously smash a funnel cake into your mouth while singing “Bad to the Bone” and simultaneously yelling that no, your children can’t ride the Ferris wheel... again? Well, never fear, because that dream can become reality this Labor Day weekend thanks to the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
The fair has always been a fun place to see bands you never got the chance to catch in their prime. While Loverboy had to cancel their Sept. 5 performance, the Colorado State Fair is still hosting an eclectic weekend of music. On Thursday, Sept. 2, platinum-selling artist George Thorogood will deliver his special brand of “boogie blues.” His songs “Bad to the Bone” and “I Drink Alone,” along with renditions of “Who Do You Love?” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” have made their way onto the airwaves and into bars and households the world over for more than 40 years.
Jon Pardi will be performing on Friday, Sept. 3. Pardi has made Billboard’s “Hot Country Songs” chart more than 10 times and will play his neotraditional-influenced country.
Everyone make sure your country grammar is on point the following day, Saturday, Sept. 4, if you’re checking out Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Nelly. His solo debut Country Grammar launched at No. 3 on the Billboard charts, and in 2009 Billboard even ranked him No. 3 among the top artists of the previous decade. His songs, “Hot in Herre,” “Ride Wit Me” and “Work It” have been blared at maximum volume in clubs for two decades now. Nelly has worked with massive artists like Justin Timberlake, T-Pain, Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child), and even appeared in the Adam Sandler remake The Longest Yard in 2005.
On Sunday, Sept. 5, you will also be able to catch the traditional banda sounds of Luis Angel “El Flaco.”
As for safety concerns, the fair will be adhering to all state and city of Pueblo health guidelines. Masks and vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required.
Don’t wanna play fair? There are still a lot of great events throughout the week in Colorado Springs, spanning all genres. Tonight (Wednesday, Sept. 1), you can see alt-metal outfit Adema at The Black Sheep with locals Fall From Silence and Ovira. Or for a more mellow mood, head to The Gold Room tonight for a mashup of the blues, funk and soul via nationally renowned saxophonist Vanessa Collier.
The evening of Saturday, Sept. 4, Lulu’s Upstairs will be hosting bluesy rock ’n’ roll with Boot Gun and Grant Sabin. Also, on Saturday, Legends Rock Bar will be showcasing the blues/Americana/rock of The Voodoo Hawks along with the reggae rock of The E.T.s.
Monday, Sept. 6, The Black Sheep will be hosting another evening of alt-metal with California’s Butcher Babies along with Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart.
Enjoy this Labor Day weekend and remember: It’s a celebration of the working class through some well-deserved time off.
Are you releasing a new album? Playing the gig of a lifetime? Whatever you’re doing musically, let us write about it! Please contact reverb@csindy.com.