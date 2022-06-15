Post Malone (Austin Richard Post) has been one of the most difficult to characterize of modern R&B/pop singers. Though often tagged as a rapper, his first three albums have been largely melodic affairs with little spoken street poetry. His 2019 release Hollywood’s Bleeding began a process of introspection, and the new Twelve Carat Toothache (Republic/Mercury Records) might even be called a crooner delivery vehicle, except for the occasional rap by guests like Roddy Ricch. Though you should discount the haters calling this work sloppy or melodramatic.
Maybe Post Malone opts for stereotypical angst lyrically while chasing personal demons, but the arrangements make it all work. The opening acoustic guitar of “Lemon Tree” brings the track close to folkie, for example, while “Wrapped Around Your Finger” employs the deliciously sad minor-seventh chord used in his hit “Circles.” When collaborators range from Fleet Foxes to Doja Cat, there’s something here for everyone.
Also New & Noteworthy
Angel Olsen, Big Time (Jagjaguwar) – Based on recent releases from Wilco and Young Fables, 2022 might be a year for country traditionalism. Olsen has been quite prolific during the pandemic, and in this studio full-length, she comes back to full-throated country in a warm fashion devoid of irony. Tracks like “Ghost On” or “Chasing the Sun” display little evidence of her recent rockabilly forays, and instead dissect the passage of time with a delivery like Lera Lynn or Tammy Wynette. There may be many Olsen fans who are only mild country fans, but Olsen’s tapped a rich vein of genres and styles of late.
Mark Stewart, VS (eMERGENCY hEARTS) – Mark Stewart has been up to much more than reviving his early ’80s political dadaist ensemble, The Pop Group. Earlier solo works have explored numerous artistic edges, and his latest collaborative project VS sets Stewart in competition and partnership with challenging artists like Front 242, KK Null, Cabaret Voltaire and the late Lee “Scratch” Perry. While the album has some dissonant moments, it’s surprisingly melodic and rhythmic, sounding at times like an EDM-saturated Pop Group. The political slogans may be predictable at times, but hey, a luta continua.