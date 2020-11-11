"I’m dead, I’m dead, I’m dead / I’m dead, I’m dead, I’m dead / Killed by death / Killed by death / Ahhhhhhh!”
So claimed Lemmy Kilmister in Motörhead’s classic “Killed by Death.” Of course, that wasn’t strictly true. The larger-than-life Motörhead frontman stuck with us until just four days before his 70th birthday. Five years later, the hard-rock icon’s music and spirit still live on.
The same can be said for Joy Division’s Ian Curtis and the Minneapolis R&B icon Prince. So it’s only fitting that all three artists’ legacies are being explored in a trio of intriguing new podcast series.
In Lemmy’s case, the special occasion is the 40th anniversary of his band’s fourth and most successful album Ace of Spades, which played a pivotal role in birthing the much-vaunted New Wave of British Heavy Metal. To celebrate, Ace of Spades has just been reissued in a deluxe 42-track collection that brings together the original album with previously unreleased recordings from the band’s Ace Up Your Sleeve Tour.
The Motörcast, meanwhile, is filled with what are described as “warts-and-all stories of life on the road, behind the scenes, in the studio and, as importantly, down the pub.” Interviews range from Kim McAuliffe, frontwoman of Motörhead’s sister band Girlschool, totourprogram designer Steffan Chirazi.
Next on deck is Joy Division’s Ian Curtis, the legendary postpunk vocalist who committed suicide just as his Manchester band was on the brink of success. Transmissions: The Definitive Story, which premiered Oct. 29, is the official Joy Division/New Order podcast, which means that Curtis is only one part of the story. But his influence on musicians like Bono, Johnny Marr, Damon Albarn, Anna Calvi, Thurston Moore and Liam Gallagher — all of whom are
interviewed in the series — is undeniable.
Which brings us, finally, to Prince: The Story of the Sign o’ the Times. A sequel to the Webby-winning Prince: The Story of 1999, the new eight-episode podcast coincides with the release of a deluxe remastered Sign o’ the Times reissue that includes 63 previously unreleased tracks and two-plus hours of live concert performances. The podcast’s first episode takes a deep dive into Prince’s recording process, with reflections from Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, engineer Susan Rogers, and musicians Eric Leeds, Atlanta Bliss, Dr. Fink and BrownMark.
Meanwhile, for those who wish to take their devotion one step further, there’s always plenty of official merch to check out, ranging from Joy Division coffee mugs to Purple Paisley Park tambourines. Better still, Motörhead fans who’d prefer not to be killed by death can pick up a three-pack of cotton “Faces of Lemmy” masks, each printed with different, yet equally disturbing, expressions to match just about any mood. Be warned, though, that these are not medical-grade masks and should never be used in a surgical setting, because Lemmy’s face is the last thing you want to see right before the anesthesia kicks in.