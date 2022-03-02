Skateboarding and punk music have always gone great together. Both are about going your own way and living the life you want. They share attributes like speed and excitement. Well, shellac that mohawk and work on your ollies because this week brings a few special treats from the world of skate punk.
On Sunday, March 6, Lemon Grove, California’s Project Sell Out will be playing The Triple Nickel with Salt Lake City’s Backhand, Pueblo’s P.I.D, and local punkers Fried Brains. In addition to a night filled with punk rock, the evening will end with a special screening of Ritual Skateboards‘ newest Skate video, Ritual IV.
For Project Sell Out, skateboarding and music are family affairs. “Three of us in the band are brothers, and our dad grew up in the first generation of punk/skateboarding and we essentially were raised to believe they were two peas in a pod,” explains drummer Zak Prescott. “Skateboarding and punk rock are raw, high energy and they both encourage you not only to think outside the box, but to think for yourself and question the fucked-up things that society projects into us. The spirit of skateboarding and punk is what keeps us involved in what we do.”
Project Sell Out is hitting the road to mark 10 years of skate punk, dubbing this run the Decade of DisasTOUR, and they aren’t slowing down at all. “We dropped a new LP [Soul Doubt] last year and are working on a new one that will be released next year. We also did a spoken word 7-inch [record], with no music, kind of in the same vein as the spoken word stuff done by Angelic Upstarts and Black Flag. We’re just excited to be having more fun than ever, 10 years later.”
On Monday, March 7, The Triple Nickel will host a pop punk show from Washington’s College Radio along with One of These Nights and Strung Short. On Tuesday, The Black Sheep keeps the skate punk/hardcore theme going with California crossover cuties DRAIN along with furious fastcore from Boise’s Ingrown, and Long Island hardcore band Pain Of Truth. DRAIN recently signed with Epitaph after releasing their latest album, California Cursed on legendary hardcore label Revelation Records in 2020. They’re high energy and make you want to kickflip off the stage (though we don’t recommend that for safety reasons).
There’s a packed week of events for you in Colorado Springs. On Thursday, March 3, K.Flay will be bringing her energetic indie rock/dance music to The Black Sheep. The following evening the weekend begins at the same venue with EDM from Virtual Riot, or enjoy the blues rock from Tommy Castro & The Painkillers at Stargazers Theatre. Saturday is also packed with events across our town. The Black Sheep will host another Emo Night, Fritzy’s presents their monthly vaudeville show Fritzy’s Follies and finally, Edith Makes a Paperchain will be bringing their soulful folk music to Stargazers.
So there you have it! Whether you’re looking for mellow folk, a variety show, some dance music, or you just want to run around in circles, there’s something for you to do this week in the Springs! As always, if you have any albums coming out or shows you’d like me to write about, write me at Reverb@csindy.com.