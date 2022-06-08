‘For every action,” Issac Newton once said, “there is an equal and opposite reaction.” Canadian-bred vocalist Megan James learned that lesson the hard way in April of 2020, when Purity Ring — her ethereal duo with keyboardist/producer Corin Roddick — decided to roll the dice and release their third album Womb, despite the tightening lockdowns around the world.
For a few months afterwards, the band even hoped to tour behind it, but the pandemic had other plans; all forward momentum simply stopped. Purity Ring’s magnum opus was now floating free in the universe, sans promotion, and she had to just let it.
“We were so pumped about that record, and it took us five years to make,” says the singer, as Purity Ring finally hits the road with a new interim EP, the lowercase graves, a gorgeous, gossamer reminder of the team’s Cocteau Twins-majestic sound — in case anyone might have forgotten about them during the pandemic.
“We thought about pushing it back, but I am glad that we put it out,” says James. Now rechristened “The graves Tour,” it will still include some Womb selections, though not as many as they’d originally intended.
“It’s not about that album now, so we kind of let that go and we’re moving on,” she says. “It was time to stop, because it was this cloud looming over us in the distance, touring a record that didn’t get the reception that we hoped it would.”
Purity Ring’s new self-issued, seven-song collection didn’t happen overnight. The shimmering, iridescent title track, in fact, was a work-in-progress that dates back eight years. Roddick had tried every possible way to make it work, then basically given up on it after five different studio renditions.
“Then, a couple of years ago, Corin played me the original version, and I hadn’t heard it in like, four or five years,” James recalls. “And I was like, ‘This is amazing, we have to put this out!’ And we’ve been waiting until we tour to put it out.”
How did she handle all the inertia in between? It was incredibly difficult at first, she says. Now residing in Los Angeles with her longtime significant other, James felt lucky to have the company, as well as a clothes-designing side career to occupy her time. Even so, once she lost that momentum, everything slowed to a surreal crawl. She had countless bolts of fabric stored away, and song ideas, some of which occurred to her in dreams.
“For the first eight months or so, I was kind of surprised that I couldn’t do much, and I think a lot of people felt that way,” she says. “At first, it was like, ‘Great! We’re holed up inside during lockdown! We can make art!’ But it was so hard. It took a long time just to get used to myself, I guess.”
The graves breakthrough happened when Roddick rented a nearby house for a full month and mapped out a writing and recording schedule for both of them, which soon led to ominously dubbed but smoothly textured numbers like “unlucky,” “neverend” and “nothing’s fine.”
“Corin, who was moving around a bit, said, ‘Here’s the plan — I’m gonna be there, we’ve got to do this. Let’s make music,’” she says. “And I was like, ‘Fuck it. I’ve got to just get everything out and just do it!’ And I did, and then I thought, ‘Whoa! That felt amazing!’ So it was nice to just plan something and get it done.”
Now, a decade after the group’s debut album Shrines, there’s a subtle new resonance and authority to James’ delicate singing voice that, like the EP’s title, feels uncomfortably apt in a country that recently passed the million COVID casualties mark. She’s been thinking a lot about the mortality figures, and doesn’t want to play any part in contributing to that.
“We’re asking that our fans please wear masks at our shows, because we don’t want to cancel any more,” she says. “I would really appreciate it, and this is very personal for me, because I don’t want a chronic illness.
“I think the most recent study said that 40 percent of people who contracted COVID ended up with some form of chronic illness,” she says. “But still some people are like, ‘Oh, it is what it is.’ But I haven’t had it, and I don’t want it. And if people will help us get through this tour without getting sick, so we can play all our shows and see everyone? That would be marvelous.”