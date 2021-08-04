Radkey and Starcrawler, the two youngest bands in Foo Fighter Dave Grohl’s new documentary What Drives Us, could hardly be more different. While both are undeniably talented, the similarities basically end there.
As the daughter of L.A. entertainment industry figures, Starcrawler’s Arrow de Wilde was already destined for success by the time she was finishing up high school. One single in a limited edition of 500 was all it took for her glam-punk band to get signed to Rough Trade records and for Ryan Adams to produce their debut album.
Radkey, by contrast, are a band of three brothers who grew up in St. Joseph, an hour outside Kansas City, Missouri. There, they were homeschooled by their mom and managed by their father, a former Walmart loss prevention officer.
So after a full decade of touring and recording under the music-industry radar, Isaiah, Dee and Solomon Radke — who are now all in their 20s — were blown away by the opportunity to tell their stories of slogging around the country in a feature-length film whose other interviewees range from Mike Watt of the Southern California punk band Minutemen to Ringo Starr from a band called The Beatles.
But what may be even more of a game-changer is the fact that Radkey are now on a six-date tour opening for Foo Fighters, after which they’ll be making a return appearance at The Black Sheep to headline a show of their own.
During a break from packing for the tour, Isaiah took time out to talk about the band’s music, their unexpected break, and the experience of being a Black rock act in an overwhelmingly white industry.
Indy: So let’s put this in context. Dee wears a Nirvana T-shirt in a promo photo, and the next thing you know, Dave Grohl is putting you in his documentary and taking you out on his tour. Is there a connection there?
Isaiah Radke: Well, what happened was, we did a short tour with L7 a couple years back. And later, she [frontwoman Donita Sparks] ended up calling us with the opportunity and a press contact. And we were like, OK, cool. So that was cool for her to hook us up, because it was actually Dave Grohl’s people. They were looking for a band in a van, on the ground, kind of like us. So it was perfect.
Were you in your van when you got the call from her?
We were actually having breakfast at McDonald’s.
That’s a pretty good way to start the day.
Yeah, that was a game-changer. Because then, you know, you’re sitting there kind of thinking, “Man, I wonder if we’ll be able to like change up everything, even including breakfast spots.”
And has it changed? Does it feel different?
Well, I mean, right now it does. We’ve got this tour coming and it feels good. Like, it’s mostly just been a lot of downtime since the pandemic, so it’s hard to really gauge it. But right now it feels really good.
Mike Watt, one of the musicians who’s also featured in the film, was in a similarly themed movie called We Jam Econo. Was the punk scene’s DIY aesthetic an influence on the band?
Well, I’ve never seen that movie, which is kind of crazy. But we’ve always watched band movies, like Back and Forth by Foo Fighters. Growing up, Foo Fighters was the band that was most present in our lives as kids. And also Weezer.
The song “Judy” on your latest album has a definite Weezer vibe to it.
Yeah, they were a major influence on our music. They’re probably one of our favorite bands out there.
People might not expect that, since your band is a lot heavier. Do you feel like you were stretching out more on Green Room than its predecessors?
I would say we’re definitely coming into our sound and finding out what we can do.
Was not having an outside producer this time part of that?
Yeah, the more we can figure out how to produce our own music and do things the way we want to, the more you’ll hear a little Weezer nod here and there.
I was also surprised to hear your cover of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone,” which didn’t come out that long after his death. Was he an artist you heard in your dad’s record collection?
Yeah, like what’s really crazy was that we had recorded that session before he passed. So we figured we’d put it out like, you know, as a tribute, and really kind of celebrate the song and his music.
What other records do you listen to, at home or on tour, that people might be surprised by?
We really enjoy Steely Dan, Billy Joel, and things like that. So that’s usually a surprise for some people. And in the van, we listen to a lot of the stuff we grew up with, like the Ramones and Nirvana.
Is it OK if I ask a question about race, as long as it doesn’t involve Death or Bad Brains [bands to which Radkey are all-too-often compared]?
Cool.
So rock has its origins in Black music. And yet, even today, there are maybe a half-dozen well-known Black rock bands, if that. Do you see that changing anytime soon? And do you think you can be part of that change?
I think it could change, yeah. I think it’s just that no one feels like it’s a genre they feel welcome in. Or maybe they don’t really have any interest.
I mean, when we started out, we weren’t really able to get any shows in St. Joe. It was crazy. This place called Hammerjacks, they told us they don’t book rap groups, even though we had given them our CD. There were just so many times when we had to play shows in Kansas City, until at some point, we got big enough that we could play some other venues in St. Joe.
So maybe once they see us doing it, we could get more Black rock bands. Yeah, it would be cool to be a part of something like that.