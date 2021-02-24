Sometimes Valentine’s Day just isn’t enough. While a recent Florida newspaper headline called it a “glorified sex holiday,” that claim has proven to be, if anything, overly generous. In fact, the market research company Statista found that less than a third of Americans planned to have sex on that most romantic of holidays.
So one can only imagine how many domestic couples have — in the last week alone — gone back to having those nightly headaches, and will likely continue to do so in the weeks to come.
The sad truth is that Hallmark moments and Barry White albums can no longer be counted on to produce the uptick in November birth rates once attributed to Valentine’s Day. And this, in turn, has raised concerns that we may no longer be able to rely on overpopulation to elevate our crime rates, lower our life expectancies and increase our carbon footprint.
Fortunately, there is a solution to this modern-day malady d’amour. And, to borrow a line from the early days of click-bait, the answer may surprise you!
This month saw the release of “The World’s Favorite Songs to Have Sex To,” a report conducted by the analytics firm onbuy.com that combed through Spotify’s playlists to determine which songs are most likely to enhance the population’s urge to merge.
While the study did not go through a peer review process — Alfred Kinsey being dead and all — its findings are based on a considerable amount of empirical evidence.
Phase I was to identify the 500 most-followed Spotify playlists that contained at least one of the following words or emoji:
sex
sexual
romance
romantic
bedroom
suck
d**k (their asterisks, not ours)
f**k (their asterisks, not ours)
hoe (their spelling, not ours)
thot
WAP
horny
peach emoji 🍑
fire emoji 🔥
droplets emoji 💦
tongue emoji 👅
eggplant emoji 🍆
In Phase II, the research team crunched the numbers to find out which songs appeared most often in these sex-related playlists.
And the winners?
At No. 1, we have “WAP,” which will come as no surprise to anyone who’s either heard the lyrics or looked up the acronym. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s semi-controversial hit showed up in 197 of the 500 selected playlists.
Next up is The Weeknd’s “Often,” which found its way into 186 play-lists. Although the results were not close enough to trigger an automatic recount, this year’s Super Bowl halftime entertainer can still take solace in the fact that two of his other songs, “Acquainted” and “Wicked Games,” came in at numbers 10 and 11.
The bronze medal, meanwhile, goes to Ginuwine’s “Pony,” which was included in 175 of the playlists. Released 25 years ago, it was described by someone, we don’t know who, as the “greatest R&B song of all time.” In any case, it’s definitely hard to forget a chorus — “If you’re horny, let’s do it/ Ride it, my pony/ My saddle’s waiting / Come and jump on it” — that’s repeated seven times in four minutes.
While these findings may be promising, it should be noted that, at this point, no clinical trials have been conducted to determine the long-term effects of these songs on humans, ponies or other sentient beings.
In the meantime, we’ve included the accompanying chart for consenting adults who want to try them out at home. Let us know how it goes.