Robert Plant has been so fixated on avoiding nostalgia, it’s extended beyond a reluctance to reunite Led Zeppelin, to include a return engagement with bluegrass star Alison Krauss. Recording executives talked for years of reprising 2007’s Raising Sand album by the duo, but it took prodding by producer T Bone Burnett to finally bring the two back together for the new release, Raise the Roof (Rounder). Everyone benefits.
As in the first album, there is only one Plant/Burnett original, alongside covers of eclectic songs from the likes of Calexico, The Everly Brothers, Lucinda Williams and Merle Haggard. Sometimes Plant’s voice is unrecognizable, but dazzling, as in “Go Your Way.” Songs like “Can’t Let Go,” where there’s a hint of Led Zeppelin vocals, end up the least interesting. Krauss is always fully on her game, ensuring that this rich collection rarely flags, and almost always satisfies.
Also New & Noteworthy
Adele, 30 (Columbia) – Adele has avoided being too formulaic by ensuring, since her divorce, that she plays to her strengths, those shared with a good French roast: Keep it dark and bitter. To avoid putting every track in a minor key, Adele bravely fiddles with 1940s chanteuse arrangements, as in “Strangers by Nature” and “Cry Your Heart Out.” But since the expanded version of this album is 70 minutes and 15 tracks, it necessarily feels overstuffed at times, in the manner of a Florence + The Machine tune. When Adele tries spoken voice-overs in tracks like “My Little Love,” she unfortunately moves from simply overstuffed to maudlin failures. Too bad, since there are some decent tunes in this Thanksgiving turkey — though maybe some fans prefer the overdone angst.
Ian Jones, The Evergreens (Thin Silver Records) – From the opening slide guitar hinting of Jackson Browne, this promising EP feels like a good ’70s Laurel Canyon revival. Seattle’s Jones originally hoped to have the follow-up to his 2019 full-length Results Not Typical out in early 2020, but COVID disrupted production schedules and tours. Six representative songs have been released with a laid-back troubadour’s feel. The EP is an appetizer leaving the listener wanting more, despite the closing track “Last Call,” which sports a slightly outdated love-’em-and-leave-town vibe.