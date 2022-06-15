One of the most well-attended events at this year’s Cannes Festival was a nighttime beach screening of This Is Spinal Tap, the 1984 mega-cult film that would inspire a generation of parody bands, mockumentaries and guitar amps that go to 11.
Along with the screening came the surprise announcement that the film’s long-awaited sequel is finally in the works, with original band members David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) all on board.
This Is Spinal Tap 2 will also find writer/director Rob Reiner reprising his role as Marty DiBergi, the indie filmmaker who documents the British heavy-metal band’s rise and fall, a trajectory marked by spontaneously combusting drummers, second-billing to a puppet show, and a poorly received “jazz odyssey.”
“Hardly a day goes by without someone saying, ‘Why don’t you do another one?’ and for so many years we said ‘nah,’’’ Reiner told the Hollywood tipsheet Deadline. “But we had to come up with the right idea how to do this [because] you want to honor the first one, and push it a little further with the story.”
The sequel’s premise does sound promising. “The band was upset with the first film,” said Reiner, assuming the identity of his character. “They thought I did a hatchet job, and this is a chance to redeem myself. When I heard they might get back together, I was a visiting adjunct teacher’s helper at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts. I dropped everything to document this final concert.”
In addition to being the definitive portrayal of self-deluded rock musicians, This Is Spinal Tap was hailed as a “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” film by the Library of Congress and selected for preservation by the National Film Registry. Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, meanwhile, took it all personally: “I thought, ‘How dare they,’” he recalled in his own Library of Congress interview. “That’s all real, and they’re mocking it.”
Sadly, the Spinal Tap sequel won’t be out until March 19, 2024, which happens to be the 40th anniversary of the original’s release. But in the meantime, there’s no shortage of other rock mockumentaries to tide us over.
The template for them all was, of course, 1964’s A Hard Day’s Night, the Richard Lester film in which The Beatles play fictionalized versions of themselves, fleeing from screaming female fans, rehearsing for a television performance, and engaging in a variety of comic antics involving mad scientists, odd relatives and a cult that wants to paint Ringo red and sacrifice him to their goddess.
Then came The Rutles: All You Need Is Cash, an affectionate mockumentary masterminded by Eric Idle of Monty Python and Neil Innes from The Bonzo Dog Band. Released in March of 1978, the film playfully satirizes The Beatles’ personal and musical evolution, complete with songs like “Goose-Step Mama” (which actually sounds more like early Kinks), “I Am the Waitress,” and “Yellow Submarine Sandwich.” There are also cameos by George Harrison, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger and other real-life celebrities.
Moving into the post-Spinal Tap era, a pair of suspiciously similar gangsta-rap parodies, Fear of a Black Hat and CB4, both came out in 1993. The former chronicled the rise and fall of N.W.H. (N****z With Hats), while the latter chronicled the rise and fall of CB4 (Cell Block 4). Chris Rock, who co-wrote and starred in CB4, has said the film is basically the same movie as Spinal Tap, only about a different genre.
A decade later, Christopher Guest returned with A Mighty Wind, an homage to ’60s folk trios in which he and his Spinal Tap colleagues Michael McKean and Harry Shearer perform as The Folksmen. While A Mighty Wind never achieved the cult status of Spinal Tap, it did do well at the box office and earned a Grammy for its title track.
And then, of course, there’s Bucky and the Squirrels, the story of a ’60s one-hit-wonder group who are frozen in ice after their plane crashes in the Alps, brought back to life 50 years later, and well, you can pretty much guess the rest. The L.A. Times called Bucky and The Squirrels an “excruciatingly witless mockumentary,” while a more positive review in Variety likened it to The Brady Bunch Movie.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. If you want to dig deeper, there’s Prova d’orchestra, a Fellini mockumentary about an Italian orchestra that goes on strike against its conductor. Or Frank, a darkly comic, borderline-surrealist film about an avant-pop bandleader who wears an oversized papier-mâché head that nobody’s ever seen him take off.
And from there, it’s one small step to Anvil! The Story of Anvil, a rockumentary about a Canadian metal band who go from touring with Bon Jovi and Whitesnake to working construction and hauling meatloaf for Choice Children’s Catering. The film debuted at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival, where it was critically praised as “a hymn to the human spirit played loud in power chords.”
But what makes Anvil! The Story of Anvil truly stand out from the rest is that it’s a real documentary, about a real band, who after a series of low-key successes, fell from grace with the speed of a Best New Artist Grammy winner. By turns hilarious and heartbreaking, the film also served as the catalyst for a comeback by working-class musicians who’d been playing together since they were kids and never lost the guileless enthusiasm that kept them rocking through decades of obscurity. As Homer Simpson would say, it’s funny because it’s true.