If you’re a guitarist in a heavy metal band, and it’s not going anywhere, you can always go to Ireland, busk on the streets, record an album with Pink Floyd producer John Leckie, play Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony, and pick up a Grammy Award along the way.
OK, that may not work for everybody, but it did for Rodrigo Sánchez, who along with his musical partner Gabriela Quintero, started out playing in a Mexico City metal band. When their record deal fell through, as record deals often do, they struck out on their own as an acoustic instrumental duo, playing beachside hotels and restaurants up and down the Pacific Coast, before relocating to the British Isles and somehow accomplishing all of the above.
Rodrigo y Gabriela are no longer a strictly acoustic act — recent albums have found some electric guitar here and there, as well as the occasional guest vocal — but Quintero’s flamenco rhythmic techniques, Sánchez’s intricately arranged leads, and their shared affinity for acoustic-metal riffing remain at the heart of their sound.
The duo’s most recent album Mettavolution — the one that won a 2020 Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album — includes a half-dozen intriguing originals as well as a 19-minute rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes.” And while their covers at recent live shows have found them moving away from Metallica and Zeppelin toward Astor Piazzolla and Buena Vista Social Club, rest assured that the spirits of classic rock, jazz, metal, flamenco, folk and numerous other genres will all make their presence known.