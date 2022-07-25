The son of parents with Czech and Mexican roots, Ryan Flores’ eclectic music embodies his multicultural identity. He calls it “Chex-Mex” — the Gypsy-Latin flair of his songs uniquely reflect Flores’ identity, history and personality. Flores, who will be playing the next show in the Music at the Indy series at 6 p.m. July 27, picked up the guitar after his first co-musician and friend tragically died at age 21, who he “gigged around” with after meeting as a telemarketer in his teens.
“It was really sad and it left this big void in my life,” says Flores. “I didn’t play music for like a year, because I wasn’t an instrumentalist. I was just a singer.” When Flores dove back into music, he took the guitar with him. It became an essential, therapeutic force in his life, as he still uses music to process emotion, his past and family history.
Through stories of past lovers, his abuela, and photos of an ex-girlfriend dressed in vibrant red cloth, Flores conveys a soft intensity that’s palpable in his 2021 album Heart Shaped Stones. The album chronicles a breakup where he sings about ideals of love, attachment styles, and love languages. Flores himself can’t listen to that album anymore, though, saying he’s grown lyrically and musically since that time. “I ventured out into this other place to write it… It’s not for live performance, it’s just a studio album for catharsis, really.”
Flores has been working on a triptych for years — a set of three albums all with different styles and focuses. “One of them is really Latin, it has a lot of Latin rhythms. The other one is gypsy, from Bedouin to eastern European, to French gypsy jazz. And the other one is a suite, which is all in the same key,” he says. Some of the songs to be featured in the new triptych are melodies and lyrics that came to Flores in full in the middle of the night, and others have been worked on for years.
“Sometimes you just gotta put the shoulder to the wheel,” Flores says of songwriting. “It’s kind of a luxury to court the muse and wait for something. That’s not really how professional artists work.”
Flores focuses on writing songs as stories in form, meaning lines with a definitive amount of syllables to suit a melody. Often, the melodies come before the lyrics. Flores describes melodies as “almost epigenetic,” having a timeless resonance with human emotion and memory. I sat down with Flores to talk about melody, matters of the heart, and his past to hear more about his musical inspiration.
What are you working on right now?
I’m working on five projects right now all under this little record label I started. And so, Ryan Flores is the gypsy stuff, Viva la Noche is the Caribbean stuff, very Latin flare, so it’s like mambo and salsa, and Cuban-style music. The trio that’s recording, we all love Cuban style music. So we decided to go down there to study rumba and absorb the essence of it down there. So we wrote those songs there and recorded them here.
So, you went to Cuba to learn more about the music in one of your upcoming albums?
Well, not one just specific style. There are specific rhythms that only exist in Cuba, it’s such a peculiar pastiche of culture in Cuba. It was the last holding of the Spanish empire; they didn’t want to give it up. They also abolished slavery way before we did. So all these Chinese day laborers came in to fill the gaps. So there’s a lot of stylistic things that happen there musically that don’t exist anywhere else.
Did your family play a lot of music when you were younger?
I’m the only musician in my family. I didn’t even play [guitar] until I was 20, 21, but I sang in bands when I was younger, and a teenager. There was always music playing. My dad’s really into jazz and rock 'n' roll, and my mom loves pop music and country. So it was always around.
How’d you decide to pick up guitar when you were 20 or 21?
Well I was in a band and my friend, his name was Joey, was a brilliant guitar player. We worked in a call center, we were telemarketers, just kids. I was 16 or 17. He’d have been like 18 or 19. On breaks he would bring his guitar in and I would start singing along with him and it just developed like that. We gigged around for a couple years, and then he tragically died when he was 21. It was really sad and it left this big void in my life. I didn’t play music for like a year, because I wasn’t an instrumentalist. I was just a singer. And we wrote a lot of original stuff and I had a lot of songs that were hinged on him being there, no one else knew them. It was devastating creatively and as a friend you know. It’s just a tragic story. I finally was picking up the pieces and told myself I have to keep doing this, I love it so much, it’s something that really nourishes me deeply. So I started picking up the guitar then. It was a nylon string guitar, the only thing I had around. And now that’s what I play mostly.
Tell me about your Heart Shaped Stones album.
It’s just a studio album. I was dealing with a breakup and it was a lot. I can’t even listen to this stuff. Some of them are really old, and some of them are really new, and there’s all these disparate ideas coming together. It’s about our ideals of love, you know, people collect heart shaped stones. People are like, "This is how I like to be loved" or, "This is how I love," or modern notions of attachment styles or love languages. We have these definitive ways in which we engage and want to be engaged. Heart-shaped stones are cute and adorable, but they’re also heavy and rigid and weigh you down, similar to ideals of love. "Love in Water" is the name of that project.
What inspired you to connect with your heritage through music?
My abuela told me about her culture because I’m second generation. So we didn’t speak any Spanish. My father’s generation spoke Spanish but my sister and I and my cousins didn’t. She said, “You’re losing something here.” And that always stuck with me when I was a kid. She was like, “It’s sad that you don’t speak Spanish.” I grew up with this longing to rekindle this cultural identity as a Mexican-American. She told me it comes from language, food, music and the religion. I’m not a very good cook and I’m not religious, so the language and the music are what I try to bring to it. I have a degree in Spanish and I focus on literature because I’m a writer too.
Is writing poetry different than songwriting for you?
I write in form sometimes like a villanelle or a sonnet or a haiku or something where there is a very definitive number of lines or syllables in a stanza. Songwriting is tantamount to that because if you have a melody already, there are only a certain number of syllables that can go into that melody. It’s like writing in form. If you put another syllable in there it’s a different melody. Good songwriting for me is using concrete detail. I don’t want to hear songs about abstractions of love and pain.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected. Flores' project is called "Love in Water," not "Love and Water." The Indy regrets the error.