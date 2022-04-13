On Tuesday, April 19, The Black Sheep might combust. At the very least, it will be smelly because everyone’s socks will surely be rocked off. I say this because Sleep will be playing not once, but twice. The San Jose band is a three-piece powerhouse that takes the heavy dirge of Black Sabbath, and somehow makes it even heavier. They were active from 1990 to 1998, and after disbanding, members launched successful projects like Al Cisneros and Chris Hakius’ OM and Matt Pike’s High on Fire. In 2009, Cisneros and Pike started performing again as Sleep, releasing a single titled “The Clarity” in 2014 and a surprise full-length, The Sciences, in 2018. In 2019 they took a hiatus until now, when they’ll be playing a handful of shows in Denver, Colorado Springs and Albuquerque, and even a show at Santa Fe’s Meow Wolf.
A show of this magnitude in the 450-capacity Black Sheep is huge! So huge, that after initially selling out the evening show, they announced a second, a matinee. For the early show, the doors will open at 4 p.m., 8:30 p.m. for the evening show. Both will include opening act Superwolves, which features singer-songwriter Bonnie “Prince” Billy (Will Oldham), and Matt Sweeney of Chavez and Zwan (see p. 32).
And There are other great shows happening around town this week. It all starts on Thursday the 14th at Vultures with Despair Jordan, Cheap Perfume and The Sum Beaches.
Then on Friday, you can get some blues rock from Joe Johnson & The Wildfire, Interrobang and Same Dude at The Triple Nickel.
That same evening you can catch the heavy deathcore of Attila, He Is Legend, Islander and Crown Magnetar at The Black Sheep. Head next door to Vultures and take in Salt of Sanguine with Telkhines and Stereo Ontario for an indie rockin’ good time.
Saturday brings us reggae from Arise Roots at The Black Sheep, and keeps the party rolling at Coati with smooth psychedelia from Debra’s House and the exquisite hip-hop flow of Stoney Bertz.
A great way to spend Easter Sunday would be going to a ripping death metal show! Lucky for you, you can head to The Triple Nickel for North Dakota’s Maul with Crotalus and Boor. The Black Sheep will also be hosting more dark Easter fun with a killer hip-hop show featuring CunninLynguists, Sadistik and Maulskull.
In addition to live music, there are still albums being released, albums that artists poured their hearts and souls into. Oftentimes, some of the hard things we have gone through translate perfectly into song, which acts as a kind of therapy. That’s exactly what Iraq War veteran and full-time firefighter Tim Meegan Jr. did with his album Cook County Country. Meegan has been through a lot and has a lot to say; or in this case, sing.
“I was taking guitar lessons and wrote a song loosely based on my brother going to jail. It fell in the hands of a band out of Louisiana named Vivian. They reached out to me to record it roughly a year ago. I then just kept writing about my life experiences, mainly growing up and war,” he explains. “I recorded the album with that same band. It’s been therapy for me.”
The album will be available April 16, a date that’s also a song title on the album and holds a great deal of significance for Meegan.
“On April 16, 2005, I lost three guys from my team in one night. Another lived but was severely burned,” he says. “The album also has the dates of four others that we lost during my year tour. ... The song explains being home from war and why it affects you.”
You can listen to the album on all major streaming platforms, and learn more about Meegan’s experiences and purchase CDs at TimMeeganJr.com.