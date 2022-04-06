In a music industry largely controlled by straight white men, queer country artists have been few and far between.
Back during the Stonewall era, Patrick Haggerty and his Seattle band Lavender Country released a self-titled debut album, which sold about a thousand copies. It wouldn’t be until 1992, when k.d. lang crossed over with her Roy Orbison duet “Crying,” that those boundaries began to break down, paving the way for younger artists like Brandy Clark, Chely Wright and six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile.
We can now add to that list Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. The Chapel Hill country-punk outfit recently teamed up with Dwight Yoakam producer Pete Anderson and the dB’s Will Rigby for their newly released album Nightroamer, which PopMatters describes as loud and fast rock ’n’ roll with a nasty country sneer.
Raised in a strictly religious household, the non-binary singer/guitarist first went secular with Sarah Shook and The Devil, a band that went down in flames and rose from the ashes as The Disarmers. She’s also the co-founder of Manifest, a two-night music festival whose acts all have at least one woman member, LGBTQ member or minority member.
“This genre of music attracts a certain kind of person sometimes who is very close-minded,” Shook recently told She Shreds magazine, “and I want to tell those people, ‘Look, you’re welcome to be a fan. But full disclosure, I’m a fucking civil rights activist, and I’m a bisexual, and I’m an atheist, and I’m a vegan,’ you know what I mean? That’s a whole lot of non-redneck shit right there.”
Meanwhile, Patrick Haggerty has, at the age of 77, released a second Lavender Country album called Blackberry Rose. It’s good that he’s still around to see all this.
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, with Cheap Perfume, Friday, April 8, 8 p.m., Lulu’s, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, Manitou, $15, all-ages, lulusdownstairs.com.