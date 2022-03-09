When Sasami (Ashworth) headlined at Lulu’s Downstairs in July 2019, she was fresh off a synthesizer stint with L.A. pop-punk band Cherry Glazerr. The soothing synth-pop of her self-titled debut album might have surprised some, but Sasami was scarcely done startling fans.
During lockdown, she beefed up on cultural-appropriation concepts, and decided to appropriate her own cis white male culture as represented in heavy metal. The concept isn’t new — Canada’s Leslie Feist, for example, recorded with Mastodon. But, being Sasami, the second album Squeeze (Domino) was bound to be more than headbanging and snarly vocals.
Granted, the opening track “Skin a Rat” is deliciously fuzzy and grinding at the same time, and other songs like “Say It” utilize loud guitars. But it isn’t long before “Tried to Understand” or “Not a Love Song” move to chiming, near-acoustic guitars behind achingly beautiful vocals. It was clear in the first Sasami album that a fresh solo artist had been unleashed. Now it’s apparent she can step through several genres, tweaking her sound while refusing to be pigeonholed by any sampled styles.
Superchunk, Wild Loneliness (Merge) – Laura Ballance quit touring with the band after suffering hyperacusis in 2015, but Superchunk’s live power still blows the stage away. This 12th studio album has Merge Records’ Mac McCaughan handling vocals, and though his chipmunk-style delivery could have been limiting, tracks like “City of the Dead” and “Endless Summer” can make the listener shiver. Despite hitting speed bumps, the band remains in fine form.
Shovels and Rope, Manticore (Dualtone Music) – Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent released five previous studio albums as Shovels and Rope (not counting three volumes of cover songs). Their vibrant and minimal style resembles a tent revival call-and-response, culminating in 2019’s By Blood. The new album adds a throbbing and foreboding undertow, based on organ and heavy bass. On the earliest of the 10 tracks, like “Domino” and “Collateral Damage,” the sound is refreshing. By later songs such as “Divide and Conquer,” the South Carolina duo seem to lose energy, but it’s still thrilling to hear Shovels and Rope aim for something new.