Springtime is in full swing and we’re seeing bands head back out on the road, which means some excellent shows are coming to town. This week is filled with a variety of acts, from spoken word to hip-hop, metal and punk rock, and blues-infused country. Though the week is filled with fun shows, Saturday is particularly packed with solid gold.
Henry Rollins is a man of many faces. To some, he was the singer of legendary hardcore punk bands State of Alert (S.O.A) and Black Flag. To others he was an alt-rock innovator with the Rollins Band. Still others may know him as a writer, TV personality, or that cop from every movie in the late ’90s/early 2000s.
Whatever you think of Rollins, you’ll be happy to know he’s performing a special spoken word set on Saturday, May 7, at Stargazers Theatre. The event is presented by The Black Sheep and you can buy tickets at blacksheeprocks.com, but remember that the actual event will be at Stargazers.
Saturday holds more awesome surprises with Nellie McKay performing at Lulu’s Downstairs. McKay is a vibrant singer-songwriter who has a very special quirkiness and energy that will keep you fully engaged. She’s released seven full-length albums along with EPs and has appeared on several soundtracks, including those for Weeds, Grey’s Anatomy and P.S. I Love You. In addition to being a musician, McKay is a great performer (for example, her 2006 Broadway debut in a revival of The Threepenny Opera).
More Saturday magic keeps rolling at The Triple Nickel with the bluesy/stompy madness of Texas duo The Barnyard Stompers along with local blues performer Grant Sabin. Vultures will be hosting the mesmerizing indie pop of Minneapolis’ Bad Bad Hats with Cincinnati/New York art rockers The Ophelias. And as if there weren’t already enough to do on Saturday, you can also see Grammy-winning producer Pi’erre Bourne at The Black Sheep. Bourne has produced tracks with Kanye West, Playboi Carti and many more.
There are more great shows in the weekday lineup too, and it all starts tonight, May 4, at The Triple Nickel with head-splitting hardcore from California’s Wolf King. Also playing that show will be Ob Nixilis and Upon A Field’s Whisper (disclosure: This is my band).
Thursday night, head down to Vultures for an evening of indie/garage rock with Canadian duo The Pack A.D. along with Tiny Tomboy. Stay all night, because you won’t want to miss Vultures’ show Friday the 6th as they will feature Southern California punk/hardcore legends Ignite! Ignite has been breaking barriers in melodic hardcore since 1993 and they don’t seem to intend to slow down. Joining them on the bill are locals Lava Gato, Hellburner and Runoff.
If melodic hardcore/punk isn’t your thing, you can head next door to The Black Sheep Friday night for hip-hop from Dizzy Wright and special guests DJ Hoppa, Demrick, Marley B, Toxsikk and Toney. And if you’re in the mood for some great tribute bands, Stargazer’s Theatre has you covered. You can catch the 10-year anniversary of Deftones tribute band My Own Summer along with an Alice in Chains tribute set from Rooster, and a Tool tribute from The Pot.
So, there you have it! Tons to do on almost every night of the week! It’s strange to think that not too long ago we were wondering if we were ever going to see live music again.