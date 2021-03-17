Most times, a band is known for their live performances, which pushes them to keep playing in pursuit of excellence in their craft. While it seems like we’re inching closer to live performances, we still aren’t quite there yet. However, artists aren’t letting good creativity go to waste. Some band members have been making solo albums, while others are still putting out full albums and doing live-streamed performances, and some are starting podcasts.
On March 6, 2020, local math-rock/indie band SemiFiction played their first show only to have the world of live music shut down shortly after. Since that show, the band — Danny Solis-Earnest, guitar and vocals; Braedon O’Shea, drums; and Bea de Vaulx on bass — haven’t let the lack of live shows get in their way. They wrote a whole new EP and are CO Local’s March spotlight artist! The spotlight has three components: a livestream, a podcast interview, and a special video highlighting their performance. The livestream was filmed on March 7, and the rest will be sprinkled throughout the rest of March and into early April.
The band really enjoyed performing this way: “Hanging out with Schylar Woods and the CO Local team was one of the coolest experiences we’ve had as a band! They were all extremely inviting and you could tell they put a lot of care into the finished product,” says Solis-Earnest. “Aside from some technical issues I think it was our strongest performance yet and they were able portray that excellently!”
The band has been using this time to keep moving forward and remain active. “We want to focus on continuing development as a band and trying to gain an audience for when we are able to play again,” he says. “So we’ve been trying things like acoustic sessions and livestreams to share our music on social media.”
SemiFiction will hit the studio soon to release the EP they wrote last year. To view the livestream performance and upcoming podcast interview, tune into the CO Local channels on both Spotify and YouTube, and see thisiscolocal.com for more. You can also find more info on the band’s endeavors on social media under SemiFictionMusic.
And Speaking of podcasts, they’ve been a good way for musicians to still talk about things going on and remain busy. Pueblo’s Michael Sword has been a sound engineer and killer thrash guitarist for bands such as 3BA and Piojos. He recently started a podcast called Martha’s Little Maniac.
“The podcast is about spotlighting ordinary folks that do extraordinary things. Common people, instead of the interests of celebrities,” explains Sword. “It’s about positivity, human interaction, and what it’s really like to be a musician or entrepreneur.”
Martha’s Little Maniac is a podcast consisting of Michael as host and guests from the Colorado music scene. You can watch it on the Martha’s Little Maniac YouTube channel along with Facebook under the same name.
Local MC Che Bong has been busy making magic lately. On March 5 he released his newest solo album, The Mount of Saturn, and on the 7th, he put out a video for the song “Good Things.” This is an incredible album with motivational and well-thought-out lyrics blended perfectly with melodic beats from Albuquerque producer Diles. Che Bong is one-third of local hip-hop group Bullhead*ded.
Live performances are such an important part of the group’s aesthetic, and it was alarming to have those stop, even though it resulted in this new material.
“It’s been pretty rough not being able to perform, especially being an artist that identifies as a performer,” explains Toney “Che Bong” Wren. “I was lost for a while and thought it was all over for us, as far as being live performing artists. So the inspiration for this project started with doing what I could at the time, which was to write.”
Che Bong’s Bullhead*ded cohorts have kept on being creative as well. ZETfree just recently released a single called “Get Right,” produced by California producer/rapper JustJoey. Nato just performed a livestream beat set for Indico Colorado’s Sensi Sessions, which are video segments of artists mixing beats in front of a glorious display of cannabis. You can find Che Bong’s The Mount of Saturn album and ZETfree’s “Get Right” single on all streaming platforms, and Nato’s Sensi Sessions performance on the IndicoColoradoInc Instagram page.