Bonnie Whitmore, bassist for Hayes Carll and former partner of Justin Townes Earle, released the blockbuster 2020 solo album Last Will and Testament. Her sister Eleanor is recognized as half of The Mastersons duo with her husband Chris — both of them also members of Steve Earle’s Dukes band. On Jan. 21, The Whitmore Sisters will release their first duo album, and Ghost Stories (Red House/Compass) is a stunner. Hopefully they will tour as musical partners, as their harmonies rival such sister acts as Kate and Anna McGarrigle.
The album’s title references departed lovers and friends, requiring a deft touch to avoid excess sentimentality. In song after song, including a cover of Paul McCartney’s “On the Wings of a Nightingale,” the sisters pass the test with grace. Every original song by the Whitmores soars with the finest folk and country harmonic works, but when covering Aaron Lee Tasjan’s “Big Heart Sick Mind,” they even approach a power-pop rhythm. Eleanor’s husband Chris produced this exquisite and subtle gem, an early contender for the best of 2022.
Also New & Noteworthy
The Weeknd, Dawn FM (XO/Republic) – Was Abel Tesfaye being falsely modest in dismissing the importance of his new album, especially given the criminal snub the Grammy awards gave his last album After Hours? Maybe so, because this new 16-track monster eclipses that and most earlier work. Guests like Lil Wayne and Tyler the Creator are augmented by Jim Carrey as the DJ voice of radio station Dawn FM. Songs like “Take My Breath” and “Every Angel Is Terrifying” are filled with The Weeknd’s signature cryptic heartache. Asking the listener to ignore Dawn FM isn’t going to work. CDs are due Jan. 27, with vinyl following in April.
Lilli Lewis, Americana (Louisiana Red Hot Records) – Lewis is known around New Orleans as a Folk Rock Diva, while her albums are often pegged as Afro-Americana. Her third release for Red Hot offers constant surprises — original songs that often sound traditional while providing activist observations on race, gender and LGBTQ+ issues. The opening and closing “My American Heart” sets the stage, and in between, her lush, Yola-like delivery will win over anyone not already a fan.
