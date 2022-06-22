Jonathan Meiburg had temporarily shelved his Austin, Texas, Shearwater band well before the pandemic, working with Emily Cross on the Loma project through two albums. Shearwater’s 10th studio album The Great Awakening (Polyborus) is the first new work since 2016, not counting several live and outtake releases. The album continues Meiburg’s fascination with seabird ornithology, and tweaks the lyricism for a cosmic interpretation of a post-Donald Trump, post-pandemic era — without trying to sound unduly optimistic in the process.
The album distills the best of two-plus hours of music from Shearwater’s 2020 online work Quarantine Music Vols. 1-8. The album opens with the eerie “Highgate,” referencing Archangel Gabriel, and King Crimson’s “Starless and Bible Black.” Later tracks add field recordings, including a background of howler monkeys on “Xenarthran,” which references a species of armadillo. Even though the profound messages often are obscure, that’s always been true of Shearwater. It’s a Texas meeting of shorebirds in a dystopian cove.
Also New & Noteworthy
Andrew Bird, Inside Problems (Loma Vista) – In his last two studio releases, Bird’s violin-and-whistling shtick was beginning to sound predictable. “Underlands,” the first track of his new album, begins with a plucked violin string and an eventual whistle, but he’s far from being up to old tricks. Lyrically, the tracks address serious personal issues on a whimsical note, but there are few minor chords and a sense of heaviness. Bird uses a stripped-down lightness and even a bossa nova rhythm at one point. The album’s strange black-and-white photos tell us Bird may have problems, but he’ll squeeze some spirit from them.
The Handcuffs, Burn the Rails (Pravda) – Chicago vocalist and saxophonist Chloe F. Orwell’s bold delivery recalls Suzi Quatro’s protopunk realm. Orwell originally teamed with drummer Brad Elvis in The Big Hello, now the duo are on their fourth album as The Handcuffs. This go-round, former Mott the Hoople keyboardist Morgan Fisher joins in two tracks to add honky-tonk nuances. Yeah, the album boldly wears its 1970s influences, but with tracks like “Big Fat Mouth Shut” and “Grapefruit,” such influences are to be treasured.