Sierra Ferrell is big on heartache, or at least her lyrics are. “I swear the bells of every chapel were ringing,” she sings on her Long Time Coming album. “They were ringing so clear / But you couldn’t hear / Your heart could never be mine.”
Ferrell’s contralto vocals, which recall the twang of Dolly Parton with a touch of Bessie Smith, are the perfect vehicle to drive home those sentiments, especially with the top-notch musicians she brings along for the ride, including guitar virtuoso Billy Strings, western-swing mandolinist Rory Hoffman, and Chris Scruggs, grandson of Earl, on the obligatory pedal steel.
Working with Gary Paczosa — whose past clients have included Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch and, yes, Dolly Parton — Ferrell also incorporates elements of calypso and mariachi music into “Why’d Ya Do It” and “Far Across the Sea,” and offers up a more lavishly produced rendition of her viral hit “In Dreams,” which has now surpassed 5 million YouTube views.
Most recently, Ferrell released a cover of Ray LaMontagne’s “Hey Me, Hey Mama,” which was recorded as an acoustic demo prior to the Long Time Coming sessions. Shortly thereafter, she was recruited as opening act for his upcoming tour, which hits Red Rocks just days after Ferrell and her band finish up their own three-month tour. For a small-town West Virginia native who made the journey from busking on street corners to playing the Ryman Auditorium, it’s the next logical step.