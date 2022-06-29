Do you hear those fireworks? Do you smell “freedom” and hot dogs? That’s probably because Fourth of July weekend is already upon us. The Fourth lands on a Monday this year and the lineup of shows leading up to the big day should get you ready for that long weekend.
It all kicks off at Vultures Thursday, June 30, with Philadelphia’s Suntitle. They have a great melodic sound that incorporates shoegaze with emo — and they’re polished and loud. Joining Suntitle will be Relate, Me & Mine and Gloomy. Next door at The Black Sheep, the roof will be shaking with the alternative rock of Fort Worth’s The Unlikely Candidates and Denver’s Modern Suspects.
The following evening, Friday, July 1, Vultures will host a pop punk beach party with Texas’ Van Full of Nuns along with fellow Texans House Parties and Chicago’s Bluprint. You can catch the indie rock of Wildermiss, Juno Rossa and Husbands at The Sheep, or head down to The Triple Nickel and take in New Mexico’s Side Montero with Fresh Fruit and Same Dude. Sunshine Studios will have you banging at Brute Fest, a local metal show with Seven Days Lost, Second Horseman, No Amnesty, Burning the Fields and Procession of Harm.
Over the past several years, there’s been an old school death metal revival. Polishing the ’90s sound are bands like Death, Morbid Angel and Cannibal Corpse, making that old-school noise even more crushing and modern. Los Angeles’ Skeletal Remains is one of those bands and at the top of their game, bringing thrashy riffs, pummeling drums and terrifying screams. They’ll be playing The Sheep Saturday along with the thrash of Kansas City’s Hammerhedd, also no ordinary band. If the children really are our future, what a future it’ll be with these kids thrashing.
Hammerhedd is made up of three brothers who’ve played together since the band formed in 2012 — when they were 4, 7 and 9 years old. They released their latest album, Grand Currents, last year, and it’s fun, raw and filled with tons of killer riffs. Now that they’re in their teens, they’re taking it on the road and crushing it.
Skeletal Remains and Hammerhedd will be joined by the death metal of Denver’s Phthisis and the crushing doom of Colorado Springs’ Kalakuta. Vultures has more Saturday magic with punk rockers The Sleights’ proper album release show for 2021’s It’s Not That Easy. This will be a fun local bill with the alternative rock of Letters from The Sun and the classic heavy metal sounds of Dirty Kings.
Stay up all night Sunday if you don’t have to work the next day and head to The Black Sheep for the moody post-punk of Brooklyn’s Catcher along with the indie rock of L.A.’s Liily.
If you need some tunes to celebrate Independence Day, never fear because new music is here. Last year, we wrote a piece about Minneapolis musician Jim Gust recording an album out here at In the Pines Studio in Woodland Park. Gust and friends are at it again and have released a new album titled hmm…. It’s a great, chilled-out piece of work that reminds me of a more upbeat Elliott Smith with elements of Chris Isaac and Jeff Buckley mixed in. The album was recorded and produced by Ryan Rummery and Josh DeSmidt. Musicians on the album include Gust, DeSmidt and Rummery along with Sean Fanning, Nick Luca, Jon Rauhaus, Eric Davis and Jacob Valenzuela. You can stream and purchase the album at jimmusic9.bandcamp.com.