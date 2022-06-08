Shed no tears for drummer Janet Weiss, who left Sleater-Kinney three years ago, because she can still rely on her long-standing duo Quasi with former husband Sam Coomes and her status as a member of Jon Spencer’s new band HITmakers. Now, she’s unveiled the debut album of yet another new band, Slang, uniting her with Portland musicians Drew Grow, Katy Foster and Anita Lee Elliott. The rhythms of Cockroach in a Ghost Town (Kill Rock Stars) are hard sludge of the Dinosaur Jr. or Ty Segall variety, a perfect fit for the Weiss ethic.
Grow’s vocals may at times veer to the male projective aura of arena rock, but the three female members of Slang keep the tones of “Hit the City” and “Wrong Wrong Wrong” solidly Portlandish. Guest stars on the album include Mary Timony, Weiss’ partner in the band Wild Flag, and former Pavement lead singer Stephen Malkmus. There is so much Portland all-star content here, one almost expects a cameo appearance from Fred Armisen.
Also New & Noteworthy
Wilco, Cruel Country, (dBpm) – Wilco’s been touring for the belated 20th anniversary of their classic Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, inevitably forcing the question of whether their portfolio since then has been as good. The past two decades have seen a few Wilco classics, but Jeff Tweedy and company also have released some clunkers. He defines this as a country album, and its topic — the nation’s broken dreams — approaches the political work his former compatriot Jay Farrar has made with Son Volt. The opening song “I Am My Mother” sets the stage for 20 stunning tracks that follow on the double album, proving Wilco still can offer classics.
Cloud Cult, Metamorphosis (Earthology Records) – The expansive prog-rock ensemble from St. Cloud, Minnesota, has released its 11th album, its first since 2016. Songwriter Craig Minowa aims for the serious indie-rock style of Shearwater or San Fermin, and the arrangements for strings and horns are as superb as the background vocals. The limits relate to Minowa’s lyrics, which often aim for excess transcendence, a problem as evident now as it was at the band’s formation in 1995. Since live performances are usually stellar, just don’t take the lyrics too seriously.