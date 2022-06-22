It’s been great seeing The Broadmoor World Arena have big production rock shows again. I get to visit the same place I frequented as an adolescent now that I’m an adult and watch others make the same memories I have. It’s great seeing younger kids experience their first big show and watch the awe they have on their faces. That was the case June 9 when Slipknot, Cypress Hill and H09909 graced the stage for a loud and intense night. The evening kicked off with New Jersey’s H09909, who mix punk, industrial and hip-hop in an energetic and gnarly blend of noise rap that keeps anyone (with an open mind) engaged. Their set was filled with chaos as they screamed and jumped off of amps.
Next up was hip-hop legends Cypress Hill. Though co-founder Senn Dogg has recently been hospitalized and was unable to tour, the set was still thoroughly held down by B-Real and DJ Lord, and percussion duties were on point thanks to Eric “Bobo” Correa. They came out blazing with their 1993 anthem “I Wanna Get High” and they never slowed down. Cypress Hill played a full hour-long set filled with the cleanest, most superb basslines. Just about every song was about (you guessed it) weed. They ended the set with a trilogy of songs that made the crowd go wild — “Rock Superstar,” “Insane in the Brain” and a cover of House of Pain’s “Jump Around.”
Slipknot also wasted no time getting right to the heavy hitters; they kicked it off with their 2001 blast-beat-driven “Disasterpiece” and then headed into their 1999 single “Wait and Bleed.” The stage setup was a massive production, including three tiers of lights and flames along with elevated kegs for the percussionists to pound on. To be honest, I haven’t really listened to much of Slipknot’s stuff over the past 10 years, and they played songs that were more melodic than what I was familiar with, but their stage/light show kept me and the entire arena engaged the entire time. I love a small show with little or no production value, but I can definitely appreciate the work that goes into a huge display like this and how its cumulative effect left thousands of people stunned. Slipknot played a furious career-spanning two-hour set, ending with a bang thanks to their two-song encore that included “People = Shit” and “Surfacing.”
Though big shows are fun to go to every now and then, tiny clubs that host shows nightly are the epicenter of live music. It’s important to go to big shows when they come to your town, but it’s even more important to go see smaller shows to support regional touring musicians and local businesses. This week, the 2100 block of East Platte Avenue has you covered with great shows at The Black Sheep and Vultures. Thursday night, you can catch the shoegazing dream pop punk of Virginia’s Turnover. Next door at Vultures, check out a local rock show with Get The Axe, Hellgrammites, False Report and Lavagato. The evening will cover genres from pop punk to math rock to post-hardcore.
Friday night, get the weekend started with some ska from legendary New York band The Toasters along with Knockblockers, Last Reel Hero and Skank Williams at The Black Sheep. As you might remember, we wrote about this show in the wintertime, but it was postponed. Now’s your chance to catch it! You’ve had plenty of time to practice your dancing, so go and show off your moves! Vultures will be hosting a punk rock show June 24 with Townies, Spells and Cheap Perfume! Or maybe head Downtown to The Triple Nickel, which ishosting the thrash metal of New Mexico’s Lacerator along with Goodmorningaccordiannemesis. Saturday the 25th has more in store for you at The Black Sheep with the alternative indie rock of Gleemer. Joining them will be Milly and Bridges Will Break. Rounding out the weekend on Sunday will be Flesh Digest playing their supreme deathcore with a packed local lineup at The Black Sheep. This show includes Lungburn, Death Upon the Ignorant, The Guise of a Demon, and Spirit in the Flesh.