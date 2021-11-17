Since Lindsey Jordan recorded her 2018 debut album as Snail Mail when she was 18, even a three-year hiatus means she’s still only 22 for her second release, Valentine (Matador).
In the intervening time, she’s come out as queer and suffered through relationship grief, making her writing more informed and wry than the simpler but powerful songs in her first album. Jordan is comfortable playing with chord-bending riffs and audio shifts, all while delivering abrupt, beautiful lines like “Sorrow snuck into our secret place” (“Headlock”).
But Jordan’s not at the peak of LGBTQ songwriters. She takes fewer sonic chances than someone like Torres, and doesn’t display the maturity of arrangements shown in Brandi Carlile’s most recent work.
Some of Snail Mail’s tracks like “Forever (Sailing)” drift close to a disco-pop sound, and the closing track “Mia” utilizes strings that might be a bit treacly. Still, Jordan dwells at a level of assurance and maturity at 22 that most artists could only dream of hitting in their mid-30s.
Also New & Noteworthy
Aimee Mann, Queens of the Summer Hotel (SuperEgo Records) – Stretching back to her years as lead singer of Til Tuesday, Aimee Mann has gained admiration from musicians for her independence in music marketing, and her winsome production resembling Magical Mystery Tour-era Beatles. Her recent duo outing with Ted Leo showed the continuing power of her songwriting and arranging.
Now, she’s employed an orchestra to deliver an imaginary movie soundtrack for an observation of women’s mental health, loosely based on Girl, Interrupted. Employing bright, poppy tunes to talk of suicide seems like a potential mistake, but this album hits home in a number of ways, particularly in the first two tracks, “You Fall” and “Robert Lowell and Sylvia Plath.”
Houndmouth, Good for You (Dualtone) – Blob of mercury, thy name is Houndmouth. The Indiana blues-folk trio shifted from the countrified Sedona in 2015 to the electronica-influenced Golden Age in 2018. Now, the band returns to stripped-down storytelling, and Matthew Myers’ voice provides an aura of Avett Brothers or Deer Tick. But these alt-country tunes have wonderful tales to tell, displayed in tracks like “McKenzie” and “Ride or Die.”