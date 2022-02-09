They say life is like a box of chocolates — it’s expensive, bad for you, and yet so delicious. Love is in the air this week, and there are several things to do this Valentine’s week/weekend to get your heart fluttering.
Nothing says “I love you” more than pounding a cold PBR and circle pitting to some thrash metal. That’s exactly what you can do on Thursday the 10th at The Black Sheep. They’ll be hosting the Decibel Magazine Tour, which has an incredible lineup of ’90s death metal legends Obituary, Virginia party thrashers Municipal Waste, and thrash death newcomers Gatecreeper, Enforced and Spirit World. Who needs a pasta dinner when you can bang your head with a bunch of sweaty strangers?!
The following evening, head to The Triple Nickel for Colorado Springs metalcore masters, Mouth For War. They’ll be kicking off their two-week tour with an intimate small show here supported by Mindz Eye and Writheinfear. So come on down and get your Valentine card spin-kicked out of your hand!
OK, OK, I get it. Most people prefer smooth sounds and romance. If that’s more up your alley, get down to Stargazers Theatre for a wonderful evening of soul, R&B, Motown and funk with Reminiscent Souls, featuring Lady Shay. The following evening, Saturday, Feb. 12, Stargazers will also host Yesterday: A Tribute to The Beatles. Hear performances of your favorite Beatles anthems. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I have a feeling this “Beatles” band is gonna be a big thing!
If you prefer your folk to crawl out of a dumpster, then head to The Triple Nickel on Saturday for a folk punk show that will be so good, it’ll make you change your name to “Puke Bucket,” ask your mom for some cash, and hop the next train out of town. All kidding aside, this will be an excellent show, featuring Death Scroll from Fort Collins and Fables Of The Fall from Denver. The evening will be filled with perfectly executed playing on banjos, mandolins, accordions and stand up bass.
If stand up bass is your thing, then be sure to grease up that pompadour and drive your 1957 Ford Thunderbird down to The Black Sheep the next night, Sunday the 13th, for Detroit psychobilly psychos, Koffin Kats. They bring an incredibly energetic stage performance that combines the strut of rockabilly with the fast fury of punk rock. Joining them will be Denver’s Reno Divorce and Pueblo’s The Dead End.
Valentine’s day might be on a Monday this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go out and have fun. Fritzy’s will be hosting its weekly open mic, so you can go and sing your heart out, or even read a poem to your Valentine. Vultures will also have a free event with guest DJ Pizza Party, also known as Pete Sisson, from the garage rock bands Shiii Whaaa, Conjugal Visits and Nicotine Fits. He’ll be spinning an all-vinyl set of a wide variety of tunes to set the mood. “I’ve been working on a set ranging anywhere from Megan Thee Stallion to Portishead,” he says. “Plus some punk rock and a few ’80s pop nuggets. It’ll be a really fun mix with lots of love songs of course.
“I’m excited because I’m making a mixtape for the crowd in real time. I have always loved the process of making someone a mixtape. DJing, to me, is just that — except it’s done live for an audience!”
