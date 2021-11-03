Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy, had spent nearly as many years strumming her toy guitar as she had an adult-sized electric when she graduated from self-described “chill but sad” bedroom recordings to touring as opening act for the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Liz Phair and Wilco.
The sudden success of the Nashville singer-songwriter with the suburban stage name was tied to her 2018 breakthrough album Clean on the influential Fat Possum label, which gave her a major-media push similar to the one that brought widespread attention to the no-less-melancholy Julien Baker. Like Courtney Barnett before her, Allison has also drawn attention for her electric guitar playing, which favors a shimmery tone and arpeggiated chord sequences that bring to mind a less complicated Tom Verlaine.
In February of last year, Allison released color theory, a sophomore album with melodic hooks and instrumental arrangements that are noticeably poppier than its predecessor. But she makes up for that with her lyrics, which she’s described as a series of increasingly bleak hues: blue for melancholy, yellow for illness and gray for mortality.
It’s only fitting, then, that she and her band have been closing shows on the current Soccer Mommy tour with a cover of “Dagger,” one of the most haunting songs by shoegaze pioneers Slowdive. Nobody said catharsis would be easy.